Al Nassr vs Al Ahli: Ronaldo and Coman sink title rivals, inch closer to Saudi Pro League glory

Cristiano Ronaldo extended his unparalleled goals record to help Al Nassr beat Al Nassr.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Kingsley Coman delivered the decisive blows as Al Nassr took a giant leap toward securing the Saudi Pro League title with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over rivals Al Ahli on Wednesday night.

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Staged at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, the Matchday 30 encounter was a cagey affair. Jorge Jesus’s men were forced to dig deep against a resolute Al Ahli side before finding the breakthrough in the final 15 minutes, securing a crucial three points that temporarily extend their lead at the summit to eight points over second-placed Al Hilal.

Key Match Details

Al Ahli threatened early on. In the 13th minute, Merih Demiral rose highest to meet a cross, but his dangerous header was brilliantly tipped around the post by Al Nassr goalkeeper Bento.

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The Brazilian shot-stopper, who was vital in securing his team's 17th league clean sheet of the campaign, safely navigated the resulting pressure and was untroubled moments later by a speculative long-range effort from Galeno.

Following a scoreless first half, the tension escalated. Al Ahli thought they had found the opener early in the second half when Riyad Mahrez put the ball in the back of the net, but the goal was quickly ruled out for offside.

At the other end, João Félix, who was Al Nassr's main creative spark all night, missed a golden opportunity, sending a first-time shot over the crossbar.

Another match winning goal 😉 pic.twitter.com/17Phpk40CD — Al Nassr Zone (@TheNassrZone) April 29, 2026

The breakthrough finally arrived deep into the second half as Al Nassr's persistence paid off. João Félix delivered an expertly weighted cross into the penalty area, which Ronaldo buried.

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With Al Ahli pushing desperately for an equaliser, Al Nassr exploited the gaps at the back. Substitute Ayman Yahya, who had just entered the fray, slipped a brilliant ball through to Kingsley Coman.