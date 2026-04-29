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Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal: Gunners post worst defensive numbers than Bayern against PSG

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:37 - 29 April 2026
Arsenal highly-praised defensive solidity was questioned by Atletico Madrid's potent attack led by Ademola Lookman.
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Arsenal’s highly praised defensive unit was unexpectedly exposed during their Champions League semi-final first leg against Atlético Madrid on Wednesday, incredibly conceding a higher Expected Goals (xG) tally than Bayern Munich did during their chaotic defeat to Paris Saint-Germain the night prior. 

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Arsenal exposed

Pre-match predictions had overwhelmingly anticipated a dogged, chance-devoid tactical stalemate between Mikel Arteta’s attritional system and Diego Simeone’s notoriously rigid block. However, the match, which ultimately produced exactly two goals, completely defied the widespread pre-match apprehension. 

Just 24 hours after Arsenal fans arrogantly slammed the defensive frailties on display during PSG’s historic 5-4 victory over Bayern, the Gunners' own backline proved surprisingly vulnerable. 

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Astonishingly, the tactical clash in Madrid generated a combined cumulative xG that was just 0.76 xG less than the total produced by the record-breaking nine-goal thriller in the French capital, severely undermining the pre-game narrative surrounding Arsenal's supposedly impenetrable defensive solidity.

Lookman’s wasted opportunities 

The volume of quality opportunities surrendered by the Premier League side was highlighted by the performance of Atlético Madrid forward Ademola Lookman.

The 28-year-old Nigerian international found himself on the receiving end of two, clear-cut chances that entirely bypassed Arsenal's normally disciplined defensive structure. 

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While the fans had spent the previous day openly joking that the showdown against Simeone would be painstakingly boring, the underlying metrics revealed a fairly open contest.

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