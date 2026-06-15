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2026 FIFA World Cup: Super Eagles record stays unmatched after Spain vs Cape Verde

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 20:48 - 15 June 2026
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Cape Verde have secured a historic point against Spain but failed to match the Nigerian Super Eagles.
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Cabo Verde’s sensational 0-0 draw against tournament favourites Spain has ensured that the Nigerian Super Eagles remain the only African nation to defeat La Roja in regulation time at the FIFA World Cup. 

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Cape Verde miss out on Super Eagles record 

Overcoming incredible odds at the Atlanta Stadium, the African debutants survived a relentless 27-shot barrage to secure a historic point, which effectively kept Spain's positive record against African opposition going. 

Where others from Africa have failed, however, the Super Eagles triumphed, famously beating Spain at the 1998 FIFA World Cup.

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In a thrilling Group D encounter, at the Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes, France, the Super Eagles brilliantly overturned a deficit to claim a stunning 3-2 victory; legendary strikes from Mutiu Adepoju (24'), an infamous Andoni Zubizarreta own goal (73') forced by Garba Lawal, and Sunday Oliseh's iconic 78th-minute thunderbolt successfully cancelled out goals from Spanish icons Fernando Hierro (21') and Raúl (47').

Spain's encounter with Africans as Nigeria wait for 2030

Spain have dominated their head-to-head against African opposition on the global stage, avoiding outright defeat in six of their seven encounters. 

YEAR

TOURNAMENT STAGE

MATCHUP

RESULT

1986

Group Stage

Spain vs Algeria

3–0 (Win)

1998

Group Stage

Spain vs Nigeria

2–3 (Loss)

2002

Group Stage

Spain vs South Africa

3–2 (win)

2006

Group Stage

Spain vs Tunisia

3–1 (win)

2018

Group Stage

Spain vs Morocco

2–2 (draw)

2022

Round of 16

Spain vs Morocco

0–0 (Spain win 3–0 via penalties)

2026

Group Stage

Spain vs Cabo Verde

0–0 (draw)

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While Morocco famously eliminated La Roja during the Round of 16 at the 2022 FIFA World Cup en route to their historic fourth-place finish, the Atlas Lions advanced via a 3-0 penalty shootout following a goalless deadlock, leaving Nigeria's 1998 triumph unmatched, as they did the job in regular play. 

Unfortunately for Nigerian fans, the Super Eagles have failed to qualify for consecutive tournaments, missing out on both the 2022 and 2026 editions. 

Consequently, the three-time African champions will have to wait until the 2030 FIFA World Cup, which Spain will officially co-host alongside Portugal and Morocco, for any potential opportunity to face the European heavyweights again.

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