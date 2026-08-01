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Enzo Maresca loses first game as Man City boss as Cityzens struggle against champions

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 16:48 - 01 August 2026
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Enzo Maresca’s first match as Manchester City manager ended in defeat as his side lost to Inter Milan on penalties after a 1-1 draw in a pre-season friendly in Hong Kong.
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The Italian took charge of the Premier League runners-up for the first time since succeeding Pep Guardiola, with the game played at Kai Tak Stadium on Saturday.

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City took the lead in the 14th minute when Antoine Semenyo crossed for young striker Divin Mubama to finish from close range.

Serie A champions, Inter equalised six minutes later through Benjamin Pavard after City failed to clear a corner. Despite dominating possession in the second half and creating several chances, including efforts that hit the woodwork, the Premier League side could not find a winner.

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The match went to a penalty shoot-out, which Inter won 3-1. City missed their first two spot-kicks, while Inter converted three of their four attempts.

Maresca, who was without several senior players still recovering from the World Cup, insisted he was satisfied with what he saw.

“I’m very happy with the performance,” he said.

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“Many positive things, including minutes for the legs, that’s very important. Like always, there are things we can do better, but slowly, slowly, we’re going to improve.”

Phil Foden captained the side in Maresca’s debut outing as City began their preparations for the new season.

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