It’s a Privilege” - Enzo Maresca on replacing Pep Guardiola as Manchester City boss

Maresca has described succeeding Pep Guardiola as a “privilege,” praising the former City boss as one of football’s greatest coaches.

New Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca has admitted that following in the footsteps of Pep Guardiola is a huge challenge but described the opportunity as a “privilege” as he begins his new era at the Etihad Stadium.

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Maresca was appointed as Guardiola’s successor after the Spanish coach ended his remarkable spell at Manchester City. This period produced 20 major trophies and established the club as one of the dominant forces in world football.

What Maresca said

Speaking during his first press conference as City manager on Friday, the Italian coach paid tribute to Guardiola’s impact while acknowledging the scale of the task ahead.

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“First of all, I have to say that it's a privilege. I've said many times that I consider Pep probably the best coach in the world in the last 20, 25 years. But again, it's a challenge. It's nice. It's a privilege,” Maresca said.

Replacing a manager who has delivered unprecedented success is considered one of football’s toughest challenges. Several elite clubs have struggled after losing iconic managers, including Manchester United following Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013.

However, Maresca believes Manchester City’s organisation and long-term planning give him confidence that the club can continue competing at the highest level.

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“I think the organisation is the main thing. They had three managers in 17 years. This is not normal, it doesn't happen often. So this is probably one of the things that I'm confident that we can do a great job,” he explained.

Guardiola arrived at Manchester City in 2016 and transformed the club into a global football powerhouse, winning multiple Premier League titles, domestic cups, and the UEFA Champions League.