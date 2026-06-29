Chelsea receive ₦31 billion and more after Maresca joins Man City

Chelsea have been duly compensated for the season-derailing impact of Maresca's exit.

Manchester City have officially announced the appointment of Enzo Maresca as their new head coach on a three-year contract, concluding protracted negotiations that saw both the English champions and the Italian manager pay compensation to Chelsea.

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Chelsea receive double compensation

Following Maresca's abrupt resignation from Stamford Bridge, triggered by interest from the Cityzens, Chelsea confirmed that they received a £17 million settlement directly from Manchester City, along with an undisclosed personal financial penalty paid by Maresca himself.

Addressing the acrimonious split that derailed the London club's campaign, Maresca issued a public apology via social media: "The decision was only mine. My resignation from Chelsea opened a path for me to join Manchester City, which is a club I knew very well. I am ecstatic that I have now joined Manchester City.

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“I recognise that my departure from Chelsea in the middle of the season caused disruption for the club and I apologise for that. It was neither my intention nor my wish."

Chelsea also released a statement confirming the financial resolution, noting, "No club wants to change its head coach midway through a season. In the circumstances and given the mutual respect between clubs, a confidential settlement has been reached with Manchester City... A confidential settlement has also been reached with the former head coach under which he will pay compensation."

Maresca reuniting with old bosses

Maresca’s return to the Etihad Stadium reunites him with the club where he initially served as deputy. Maresca previously served as an assistant to Pep Guardiola during the historic 2022/23 season, helping Manchester City secure the coveted treble.

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His success in Manchester raised his managerial profile; he joined Leicester City in June 2023 and instantly led them to the 2023/24 EFL Championship title before taking the Chelsea job in the summer of 2024.

During his brief but impactful 18-month stint in west London, Maresca guided Chelsea to the 2024/25 UEFA Europa Conference League trophy and the inaugural 32-team 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Aftershocks of Maresca's exit

Maresca's departure catastrophically derailed Chelsea’s 2025/26 campaign, plunging the dressing room into a state of emotional disarray that reverberates to this day.

The club's hierarchy hastily appointed Liam Rosenior as his successor, but the gamble backfired spectacularly as Rosenior won just two of his twelve games in charge, lasting barely three months at the helm before being unceremoniously sacked.

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