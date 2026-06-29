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Transfer News: Liverpool settle on next Salah replacement after Diomande snub

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 22:11 - 29 June 2026
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Premier League giants Liverpool have been linked to a new transfer target after Yan Diomande reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain.
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Liverpool have reportedly shifted their transfer focus to Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola as they seek a successor to the departing Mohamed Salah. 

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From Diomande to Barcola 

Liverpool's pivot comes after the Merseyside club saw a €100 million bid rejected for RB Leipzig's 19-year-old sensation Yan Diomande, who has now prioritised a move to the French capital and verbally agreed to a five-year contract with PSG. 

With the reigning European champions poised to capture Diomande, PSG's hierarchy is reportedly much more amenable to sanctioning Barcola's exit. 

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The 23-year-old French international, whose current contract at the Parc des Princes runs until June 2028, is also open to an exit in a bid to secure a more prominent starting role rather than competing in a deeply congested Parisian attack.

Liverpool are acutely aware that prying him away will still require a lucrative offer, with the French giants expected to demand a fee in the region of €80 million. 

Why Barcola is coveted

The task of replacing Salah, who is departing Anfield, is nearly impossible and rather than look for a like-for-like replacement, the Reds are looking for physically dominant wingers with elite 1v1 ability. 

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Barcola perfectly fits the profile required; since joining PSG from Olympique Lyonnais in the summer of 2023, he has developed into a dynamic threat, crucially contributing to Luis Enrique's squad that secured consecutive UEFA Champions League crowns in the 2024/25 and 2025/26 campaigns. 

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