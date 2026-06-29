‘I tell them I am coming to watch’ - Chelle reveals how he monitors Super Eagles players

Nigeria's head coach, Eric Chelle, has emphasised his dedication to tracking the progress of his players by confirming he regularly attends their club matches to offer support and monitor their form.

The Malian manager was spotted among the 61,783 fans at the Orange Vélodrome on February 3 when Marseille defeated Rennes 3-0 in a Coupe de France fixture.

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Although Marseille's new signing, Tochukwu Nnadi, was not in the squad for that game—it having come too soon after his transfer from Zulte Waregem—Chelle's presence highlighted his hands-on approach.

While Nnadi was unavailable, the coach reportedly used the opportunity to evaluate another player on his radar, Arsenal's dual-national attacking midfielder Ethan Nwaneri.

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What Chelle said

Chelle explained that he typically informs players of his attendance beforehand, believing his presence can serve as a motivational boost.

"Generally, I tell them. I tell them I am coming to watch the match," Chelle revealed to Algerian influencer Just Riadh.

Eric Chelle, Nigeria's coach, || Imago

"The last one I went to see was Tochukwu Nnadi when he signed for Marseille. I wanted to be there because I don't live far away.

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“He came from Belgium and was arriving at a club like that, so for his first match, I wanted to be there," he added.

The coach also noted that Ademola Lookman knew he would be watching the UEFA Champions League match between Marseille and Atalanta in November 2025.

Chelle, Super Eagles head coach || Imago

"Lookman came for the Champions League match against Marseille with Atalanta, aware that I was coming to watch the match, though Eddie went to see him at the hotel," Chelle stated.

During that encounter, Chelle observed Lookman for 75 minutes in Atalanta's 1-0 victory before the former African Footballer of the Year was substituted for Yunus Musah.

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