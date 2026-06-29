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‘These dropped points hurt us’ - Chelle pinpoints games that cost Nigeria's World Cup dream

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 10:47 - 29 June 2026
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Chelle pinpoints games that cost Nigeria
Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has identified two critical matches that he believes ultimately cost Nigeria a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
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The Franco-Malian manager pointed to a 1-1 home draw with Zimbabwe and a 1-1 away result against South Africa as the moments that shattered the team's qualification hopes. 

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These dropped points proved decisive as the Super Eagles failed to secure the automatic ticket from Group C, finishing behind South Africa.

Nigeria's campaign eventually ended in heartbreak during the African playoffs, where the Democratic Republic of Congo eliminated them in a penalty shootout.

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Chelle speaks on World Cup omission 

In a recent interview, Chelle, who recently signed a new contract, reflected on the slim margins that defined their qualifying journey. 

"I was appointed in January last year. When I arrived, Nigeria had three points out of 12, so we fought hard to try to qualify," he explained

"Having reached the playoffs, we lost against the Democratic Republic of Congo. We lost on penalties; they deserved the victory."

He lamented the specific results that proved so costly. "It's true that in some matches, like against Zimbabwe, we drew at home while the match was in our hands. 

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Eric Chelle, Super Eagles head coach || Imago
Eric Chelle, Super Eagles head coach || Imago

“In the end, these two dropped points hurt us a lot. We also drew in South Africa," Chelle stated. "Of course, we are disappointed because we felt we had the ability to qualify for the World Cup."

Despite the World Cup disappointment, Chelle has reaffirmed his commitment to the national team by signing a new contract with the Nigeria Football Federation. 

In his 27 matches in charge, he has guided the Super Eagles to 16 wins, nine draws, and only two losses.

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