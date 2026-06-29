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‘Pay the same thing to local coach’ - Ex-NFF board member asks for equality after new Chelle contract

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 10:30 - 29 June 2026
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Ex-NFF board member asks for equality after new Chelle contract
Former NFF board member Barrister Christopher has called on the NFF to pay local coaches the same amount they pay foreign coaches following Eric Chelle’s new contract.
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The recent decision by the Nigeria Sports Commission to extend Super Eagles head coach Chelle's contract has sparked considerable debate among Nigerian football figures. 

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The new four-year deal doubles the Franco-Malian tactician's monthly salary from $50,000 to $100,000 and expands his duties to include managing the U-23 national team.

This significant pay raise and added responsibility have drawn criticism from several prominent voices in the sport, who question the timing and fairness of the agreement.

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Christopher Green reacts to Chelle’s contract

Former Super Eagles midfielder Garba Lawal expressed doubts about the Nigeria Football Federation's (NFF) ability to sustain such a high salary over the long term. 

His concerns were echoed by former player and coach Finidi George, who argued against overburdening Chelle with dual roles.

"The Super Eagles' job is already stressful enough for him; don’t add more stress to it just because you’re paying him $100,000," the former Ajax winger stated. 

Super Eagles legend Finidi George || Imago
Super Eagles legend Finidi George || Imago
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"Tell him your expectations and target for the Super Eagles, and let him concentrate on that. Let him get this job done."

Finidi, a one-time NPFL-winning coach, advocated for a "division of labour", suggesting that other local coaches should be allowed to manage the Olympic team and develop their skills.

The most pointed criticism came from former NFF board member barrister Christopher Green, who challenged the federation's pay structure.

Super Eagles head coach Chelle ||Imago
Super Eagles head coach Chelle ||Imago

He argued that any local coach appointed to the same position should receive the same compensation as a foreign counterpart.

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"I have always advocated for equality. It does not matter where you are coming from, whether you reside in the country or whether you are a national or an expatriate. It is the same job," Green asserted

"If you are paying Chelle $80,000 or $100,000 per month, the day you are no longer comfortable with him, or the day you fire him, I also want you to pay the same thing to any local coach you want to take over."

With his new contract secured, Chelle's immediate focus will be on preparing the Super Eagles for a strong start in the AFCON 2027 qualifiers, which are set to begin in September.

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