World Cup logo

World Cup

Overview Standings Fixtures Statistics Teams
Advertisement

Broos reveals what Bafana must improve after World Cup exit

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 11:07 - 29 June 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Hugo Broos savours South Africa's nervy win over Korea Republic
Hugo Broos savours South Africa's nervy win over Korea Republic
Broos has praised his players for exceeding expectations at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after their historic campaign ended with a narrow Round of 32 defeat to Canada.
Advertisement

South Africa head coach Hugo Broos says his players deserve immense credit for their impressive performance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite suffering a painful elimination in the Round of 32.

Advertisement
South Africa have been one of the most disappointing teams at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. || X/ahoworth97

Bafana Bafana's historic campaign came to an end after a dramatic 1-0 defeat to co-hosts Canada, who scored deep into stoppage time at Los Angeles Stadium on Sunday to seal their place in the next round.

Hugo Broos admitted the closing stages of his side’s historic win over Korea Republic were agonising
Hugo Broos admitted the closing stages of his side’s historic win over Korea Republic were agonising

Historic achievement for Bafana Bafana

Advertisement

Although the result left South Africa heartbroken, Broos believes his side has every reason to celebrate reaching the knockout stages for the first time in the country's history.

"It was a difficult game, but I knew beforehand it would be because I had analysed the opponent. They have two important traits: power and speed. We hoped we had an answer for that, but that wasn't always the case," Broos said after the match.

The Belgian tactician admitted his players struggled to match Canada's physical intensity in several key moments during the contest.

Advertisement

According to Broos, improving athleticism and physical strength will be crucial if South Africa hopes to compete consistently with the world's top nations.

"You saw situations in the game where we could not follow, and we lost the one-on-one duels most of the time. We have to work on power and speed in South Africa," he explained.

Despite the disappointment of conceding a late winner, Broos insisted the tournament should be remembered as a success.

Advertisement

Few observers expected South Africa to reach the knockout rounds before the competition began, making their achievement even more significant.

"I don't have complaints about the mentality, but I think we can look back on this tournament with happiness because we got to the second round. I don't think anybody expected that before the tournament," he said.

The 2026 tournament marked South Africa's first appearance at the FIFA World Cup since hosting the competition in 2010.

Broos admitted emotions were understandably low in the dressing room after the dramatic defeat, but urged his players to appreciate what they had achieved.

Advertisement

"It is sore now because we wanted to win today. It's a disappointment; it's very quiet in the dressing room at the moment. But on the other side, we have to be honest, we did very well for our first time at the World Cup in 16 years. We achieved the second round," he said.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
South Africa World Cup
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Ancelotti calls Japan clash Brazil's 'first final' at World Cup
Football
29.06.2026
Ancelotti calls Japan clash Brazil's 'first final' at World Cup
Why Football Fans Are Paying Attention to Easywin Nigeria's Group Stage Rewards
Betting Tips
29.06.2026
Why Football Fans Are Paying Attention to Easywin Nigeria's Group Stage Rewards
Colin Udoh slams South Africa after Canada defeat ends Bafana Bafana’s World Cup run
Football
29.06.2026
'Top tier ego, mid tier talent' — Former Super Eagles press officer rips into South Africa after World Cup exit
Morocco players celebrating || imago
Football
29.06.2026
'My Heart Is With Morocco' – Ex-Netherlands star reveals loyalty ahead of World Cup showdown
Scholes urges Tuchel to drop Declan Rice
2026 FIFA World Cup
29.06.2026
Scholes urges Tuchel to drop Declan Rice for England's World Cup knockout game
Hugo Broos savours South Africa's nervy win over Korea Republic
Football
29.06.2026
Broos reveals what Bafana must improve after World Cup exit