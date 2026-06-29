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'Top tier ego, mid tier talent' — Former Super Eagles press officer rips into South Africa after World Cup exit

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 11:22 - 29 June 2026
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Colin Udoh slams South Africa after Canada defeat ends Bafana Bafana’s World Cup run
Colin Udoh slams South Africa after Canada defeat ends Bafana Bafana’s World Cup run - Photo: IMAGO
A veteran Nigerian journalist has criticised South Africa after their late World Cup exit to Canada, describing Bafana Bafana as a limited side with an inflated opinion of themselves.
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South Africa’s World Cup journey ended in heartbreak, but the backlash has been almost as fierce as the defeat itself.

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Hours after Canada struck late to knock Bafana Bafana out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Nigerian journalist and former Super Eagles media officer Colin Udoh launched a scathing assessment of the team’s level.

South Africa 0-1 Canada: Udoh’s blunt verdict

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“South Africa are, and have always been, a very limited team with a sizeable overestimating of their own abilities,” Udoh wrote on social media. He did not stop there, adding: “They carry a top tier ego with mid tier talent.”

Udoh’s comments came in response to a match that had already left South African fans frustrated. Canada took control late in the Round of 32 tie and punished Bafana Bafana’s inability to make their moments count, ending a run that had briefly captured attention across the tournament.

South Africa have been one of the most disappointing teams at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. || X/ahoworth97

The journalist argued that South Africa had occasionally overachieved, but not enough to suggest they belonged among the continent’s elite.

“Every now and then, they will punch above their weight, but there is a good reason why they have never cracked the top five African rankings,” he said. “They lucked into the last 32 of the World Cup and credit to them for that, but it would have been a football travesty if they had progressed beyond that.”

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Mixed reaction

A Kenyan freelance journalist offered a more measured view, though still one tinged with disappointment. “Bafana Bafana are out! Huge shame, but this game had all the same hallmarks of the first ones,” he wrote. “A lack of ability to break the Canada press or play with any kind of positivity.”

That reaction reflected a broader sense that South Africa’s campaign was encouraging, but incomplete. They showed moments of organisation and resilience during the group stage, yet their knockout exit exposed familiar limits when faced with sustained pressure from a disciplined opponent.

Colin Udoh slams South Africa after Canada defeat ends Bafana Bafana’s World Cup run
Colin Udoh slams South Africa after Canada defeat ends Bafana Bafana’s World Cup run
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Still, the tournament was not without value for Bafana Bafana. They reached the knockout phase for the first time in their history and showed enough promise to suggest a foundation is in place. But for Udoh, the exit merely confirmed old doubts about the team’s ceiling.

His verdict was harsh, but it captured the mood of some observers who felt South Africa’s early progress had been overstated.

For others, it was simply a reminder that World Cup football rarely forgives wastefulness, however brave the overall effort may have been.

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