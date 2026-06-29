South Africa have been one of the most disappointing teams at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. || X/ahoworth97

South Africa have been one of the most disappointing teams at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. || X/ahoworth97

2026 FIFA World Cup Day 17 recap: Watching South Africa is torture but it is finally over

South Africa’s World Cup experience is finally over after losing to Canada in their round of 32 clash.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup continued on day 17 with South Africa taking on Canada in the first of the round of 32 matches.

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Poor South Africa offer nothing

Having qualified for the knockout round for the first time in their World Cup history, the Bafana Bafana were looking to take it one step further by qualifying for the round of 16 when they took on Canada, who were also playing in the knockout round for the first time.

However, what followed was one of the worst knockout round games in recent World Cup history, no thanks to South Africa’s ineffective performance.

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While it was a slight improvement over what they showed against Mexico in the opening game, Hugo Broos did not look like they would win the game at any point in the match.

The 1996 African champions looked clueless for most parts of the game, managing just five touches in Canada’s box and one shot on target in the opening half.

Canada / South Africa feels somehow worse than bottom tier MLS quality so far. Just awful play by two mediocre at best teams. — BeatinTheBookie.com®️ (@BeatinTheBookie) June 28, 2026

That one shot on target turned out to be South Africa’s only attempt on target for the match, as they failed to threaten Canada’s goal again.

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South Africa experience is over as Canada march on

In contrast, Les Rogues, who are no world beaters either, had four shots on target in the first half alone and had more than three times as many touches in their opponents' box as South Africa.

Canada / South Africa feels somehow worse than bottom tier MLS quality so far. Just awful play by two mediocre at best teams. — BeatinTheBookie.com®️ (@BeatinTheBookie) June 28, 2026

Although Jesse Marsch’s men were not inspiring, they at least played like a team that wanted it more. They had twice as many shots on target as South Africa had in the whole game (7-1).

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On the balance of play, the Canadians just wanted it more than the South Africans, and it was only right that they got the winner through Stephen Eustaquio’s strike in the second minute of added time.

As for South Africa, watching them at this World Cup has been a torrid experience, but we are glad that the torture is over.