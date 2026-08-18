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‘It makes me a bit sad’ - Barcelona star laments losing jersey number to Rodri

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 20:16 - 18 August 2026
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Barcelona star laments losing jersey number to Rodri
Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez has confessed to a touch of sadness after relinquishing his No. 16 jersey for incoming Manchester City superstar Rodri.
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World Cup winner Rodri completed his blockbuster £65 million transfer to Barcelona, which has been confirmed by the club.

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The Spanish international's arrival marks a significant move in Hansi Flick's efforts to rebuild the Blaugrana squad. 

Rodri, who landed in Barcelona to finalise the deal, is expected to reclaim the No. 16 he famously wore during his decorated seven-year tenure at Manchester City.

This has prompted a squad number reshuffle, with Fermin vacating the shirt to take the iconic No. 7, recently made available by Ferran Torres's departure to Paris Saint-Germain.

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What Fermin said

Speaking to Diari Ara about the change, the 23-year-old acknowledged the bittersweet nature of the switch.

Barcelona star Fermin Lopez | imago
Barcelona star Fermin Lopez | imago

"The number seven is one that I've always liked and that has been worn by some of the greatest players in our history," Fermin said. "Since it was available, I asked for it and I'm very happy to wear it."

He added: "It makes me a bit sad to give up the number 16 because it had a special place in my heart after these seasons with the first team. But I'm sure it will be in good hands."

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Despite his personal attachment to the number, Fermin was effusive in his praise for his new club and international teammate. 

He hailed the Ballon d'Or winner as a transformative signing who will provide a massive boost to the team's ambitions.

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"He's a great player. Ballon d'Or winner and world champion," the La Masia graduate stated. "I have him as a teammate on the national team and he's the best midfielder in the world. He's going to give us a lot."

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