Rodri to Barcelona allows Man United target Spanish World Cup winner

Manchester United have received a major boost in their pursuit for midfield reinforcement.

Manchester United have reportedly stepped up their midfield recruitment drive, and their latest target is none other than Barcelona's crown jewel: Gavi.

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As the summer transfer window enters its frantic final weeks, the Red Devils are reportedly preparing an audacious £55 million transfer package, with £40 million of that sum guaranteed, to test the Catalan club's resolve.

The move is driven by United manager Michael Carrick, who is said to be an admirer of the 22-year-old's tenacious, all-action style, according to CAT Radio.

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The Rodri domino effect

United's sudden confidence in pulling off what would normally be an impossible transfer stems from the shifting dynamics at Camp Nou.

Barcelona recently sent shockwaves across Europe by reaching an agreement to sign 2024 Ballon d'Or winner Rodri from Manchester City for a staggering fee of around £65 million (€75 million).

While the acquisition of the 30-year-old defensive anchor is a massive coup for Hansi Flick, it creates an immediate logjam in an already crowded midfield.

FC Barcelona and Spain star Gavi | Imago

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Gavi is widely adored by the Barcelona hierarchy and the fanbase and was even recently elevated to fourth captain ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

However, Rodri's arrival alongside the likes of Pedri and Frenkie de Jong threatens to severely limit Gavi's guaranteed starting minutes.

Manchester United's sporting department has astutely identified this potential friction and is looking to capitalise on any lingering doubts the youngster might have regarding his long-term role.

Barcelona need money

Furthermore, Barcelona's well-documented financial constraints mean that every major acquisition must be balanced by necessary sacrifices. Rodri's massive salary and transfer fee have opened the door to major exits in Catalonia.

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The club has already begun the process of trimming the squad to accommodate the former Manchester City star. On Monday, August 17, 2026, Barcelona confirmed the permanent sale of highly rated 19-year-old midfield talent Tommy Marques to Portuguese side Sporting Braga.

The deal, which guarantees Barcelona an initial €10 million with a further €2 million in add-ons, was deemed a necessary financial sacrifice.