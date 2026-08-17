How Jorginho helped Osimhen secure big move amid Arsenal links

Victor Osimhen's reputation could use some boost as he continues to be linked to a number of top clubs without a move materialising.

Arsenal's rumoured pursuit of Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen could ultimately hinge on character references following a series of reprehensible outbursts from the Galatasaray star.

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Should this be the case, the 27-year-old forward could rely on positive reviews from former Arsenal midfielder Jorginho, whose past evaluations of Osimhen helped the striker land a move to Italy.

The inquiry that changed Napoli's history

Long before Osimhen became one of the most feared number nines in world football, he was a raw, promising talent plying his trade for French side Lille.

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During the summer of 2020, Napoli were actively scouting the striker, but their hierarchy wanted a final vote of confidence before sanctioning a club-record fee.

Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli then called on a club legend: Jorginho. At the time, Jorginho was pulling the strings in midfield for Chelsea and had firsthand experience dealing with the Nigerian's pace and physicality.

During the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League group stage, Chelsea were drawn against Lille. Osimhen proved to be an absolute nightmare for the Blues' backline, notably scoring an equalising header against them during a 2-1 defeat at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on October 2, 2019.

Recalling the pivotal conversation with Giuntoli during a 2023 interview with DAZN Italia, Jorginho revealed exactly what he told the Napoli executive.

“I knew Osimhen,” Jorginho stated. “I had played against him in the Champions League and he had given a hard time to our defenders.

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“Giuntoli called me before signing him and I told him to sign him straight away, he is very promising and is doing really well. They are flying and everything is going well. There is winning energy.”

Osimhen's legacy in Napoli

Jorginho's glowing endorsement proved to be a masterstroke. The move to Italy was the catalyst for Osimhen's entry into the absolute upper echelons of global football.

His crowning achievement arrived during the 2022/23 campaign. Osimhen delivered a spectacular individual season, scoring 26 goals in 32 Serie A appearances to comfortably secure the Capocannoniere (top scorer) award.

His relentless output fired Napoli to their first Scudetto since the 1989/90 season under Diego Maradona, breaking a 33-year title drought.

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That historic season earned Osimhen global acclaim, culminating in an 8th-place finish in the 2023 Ballon d'Or rankings, the highest placement ever achieved by a Napoli player in the history of the prestigious award, surpassing Ruud Krol's 15th-place finish in 1980.

Osimhen's bad boy image amid Arsenal links

Fast forward to August 2026, and Osimhen is once again the subject of transfer speculation.

Since arriving at Galatasaray, the Nigerian has been devastatingly prolific, registering 61 goals in 75 matches and helping the Istanbul club capture back-to-back Süper Lig titles.

However, the prospect of a move to the Premier League with Arsenal has continually lingered.

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Despite his undeniable goalscoring pedigree, elite clubs conduct meticulous background checks before committing sizable financial resources.

Over the years, Osimhen has cultivated a slightly tempestuous image, a reputation that was worsened this summer by a publicised bust-up during a pre-season clash against Villarreal.

In modern recruitment, data and scouting reports only go so far; clubs routinely rely on internal networks and former teammates to gauge a player's locker-room impact and temperament.

This is where Jorginho’s presence at Arsenal, having joined the North London club in January 2023, becomes an asset in Osimhen's favour.

If Arsenal's decision-makers harbour any reservations regarding Osimhen's fiery personality, positive opinions from respected professionals like Jorginho are essential to sell the case.

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