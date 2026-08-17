Go back home - NFF sacks Super Falcons coach Madugu after WAFCON disappointment

NFF has ordered the Super Falcons’ technical crew to step down with immediate effect after 2026 WAFCON campaign.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has ordered the entire technical crew of the Super Falcons to vacate their positions with immediate effect, bringing an abrupt end to the current coaching setup.

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Super Falcons of Nigeria

The federation announced the decision in a brief statement on Monday but stopped short of giving a specific reason for the move.

In its statement, the NFF Executive Committee said, “The Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation has asked members of the technical crew of the @NGSuper_Falcons to step down with immediate effect.”

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The Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation has asked members of the technical crew of the @NGSuper_Falcons to step down with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/RSwFf6XaAF — The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) August 17, 2026

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The announcement comes shortly after Nigeria endured a disappointing Women's Africa Cup of Nations campaign that left the Super Falcons without an automatic qualification place for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Super Falcons suffer disappointing WAFCON campaign

Nigeria went into the tournament with high expectations but struggled to reproduce the form expected from one of Africa's most successful women's teams.

The campaign began with a major surprise as the Super Falcons suffered a group-stage defeat to Malawi, who were making their debut at the competition.

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Although Nigeria managed to progress from the group stage, their tournament ultimately ended in the quarter-finals following defeat to Cameroon.

The early exit represented a major disappointment for the ten-time African champions.

One of the biggest consequences of Nigeria's WAFCON disappointment is the team's failure to secure an automatic place at the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

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The Super Falcons have featured at every edition of the Women's World Cup since the tournament began in 1991.

Justin Madugu's tenure comes to an end

The technical crew being asked to leave was led by head coach Justin Madugu.

Madugu and assistant coach Ann Chiejine were appointed in 2024 as part of an earlier restructuring of the Super Falcons' coaching setup.

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