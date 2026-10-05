Ndidi moves on from Super Eagles defeat as he hard launches new venture
Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi has moved on from Nigeria’s embarrassing loss to Guinea-Bissau after launching an underwear line.
Ndidi launches underwear line
Ndidi was in action as the Super Eagles suffered a heavy defeat in their clash against the Wild Dogs, putting their hopes of qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations in serious jeopardy.
However, despite the backlash received following their game, the Besiktas midfielder is moving ahead following the launch of his new venture.
In a post shared on his Instagram page, Ndidi announced the launch of his new underwear line, named DIDS, derived from his last name.
The former Leicester man was pictured in the brief alongside a female model, who was also wearing the underwear. The new underwear line is for both men and women, with another female model showing off the ladies' version.
According to the brand, Dids is a premium underwear and everyday essentials brand that is made to look stylish and feel comfortable.
Ndidi making headlines off the pitch
Dids is the latest venture outside of football that Ndidi will go into, having also studied Business and Management at De Montfort University in England while playing in the Premier League.
The 29-year-old has also been in the news for other non-football stories lately, with reports claiming he has separated from his wife, Dinma Fortune.
Pulse Sports reported that the couple have been separated for months and are only waiting for the divorce to be official after Fortune filed for divorce legally.
However, while the couple awaits the official dissolution of their marriage, Ndidi is reported to have moved on, and he is currently dating a Nigerian babe named Ndjekaah.
The two have been dating for over two months and are serious about their relationship. The new lady was reportedly in Uyo to watch Ndidi in Nigeria’s 2-1 win over Madagascar last month.