Ndidi's marriage to Fortune is reportedly over, with the Nigerian captain now dating another lady.

Ndidi's marriage to Fortune is reportedly over, with the Nigerian captain now dating another lady.

Report: Is Wilfred Ndidi's marriage over? All you need to know

Wilfred Ndidi’s eight-year marriage is reportedly over, and he is already in a new relationship with a new lady.

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi has separated from his wife, Dinma Fortune, according to multiple reports.

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Ndidi and Fortune tied the knot in an elaborate traditional and white wedding ceremony in 2019, with the likes of Kanu Nwankwo and Kelechi Iheanacho all present for the celebration.

Is it over? Ndidi and Fortune's marriage is heading for the rocks

However, it has now been reported that the two have separated for over a year and are only waiting for the divorce to be official.

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Although neither party has confirmed or denied the report, the writing is on the wall after Fortune deleted everything related to Ndidi from her Instagram page and unfollowed the Super Eagles captain.

She also posted a now-expired story, which is a subtle dig at Ndidi’s reported new mistress, with the caption stating: Yikes; Loser Behaviour.

An expired story from Dinma Fortune's IG Page

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Njidechukwuka- the new lady in Ndidi's life?

While Pulse Sports cannot verify the cause of their rift, it might have to do with the new lady the Besiktas man is reportedly dating right now.

According to different sources, the former Leicester City man is reportedly with a Nigerian babe named Ndjekaah.

The two have been an item for over two months and are serious about their relationship. The new lady was reportedly in Uyo to watch Ndidi in Nigeria’s 2-1 win over Madagascar last Friday.

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Ndjekaah has also replied to Ndidi with a couple of interesting comments, including one with the eternity and love emoji.

She also appeared to have taken over some of Ndidi’s ex-wife’s properties after a fan accused her of taking the car the Besiktas man bought for Fortnue.

A fan commented on Ndidi's reported new babe's post

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