Barcelona eye move for Chelsea's Brazil international

Barcelona have been linked with a move for Chelsea's highly-rated talent.

Barcelona are closely monitoring Estêvão Willian's increasingly fractured situation at Chelsea, with the highly-rated Brazilian winger growing frustrated by a lack of playing time and tactical disagreements under new head coach Xabi Alonso, according to reports.

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A marginal role under Alonso

Since returning for the 2026/27 campaign, Estêvão has scarcely featured for the West London club.

Xabi Alonso has implemented the 3-4-3 system that previously earned him the undefeated 2023/24 Bundesliga title with Bayer Leverkusen.

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The Spanish tactician has pushed Estêvão to operate in an unfamiliar right wing-back role, a position the natural winger is reportedly reluctant to embrace.

The tactical dispute has resulted in drastically reduced minutes. During Chelsea's recent 3-1 Premier League away victory over Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium on September 18, Estêvão was afforded just four minutes of action as a late substitute.

Physical demands and public diplomacy

The friction at Cobham extends beyond positioning. According to internal reports, Estêvão is unwilling to continue bulking up his physique to meet the gruelling defensive and physical demands required of a Premier League forward, believing the extra muscle mass actively hinders his dribbling agility.

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Despite the mounting tension, the teenager has attempted to maintain public diplomacy. While on international duty with the Brazil national team, following a 1-1 friendly draw against Australia on September 25, Estêvão played down rumours of a rift, insisting that he respects the manager's decisions.

The Barcelona connection

The current unrest has inevitably placed Barcelona on high alert, reigniting a connection that predates the player's move to England.

During his formative years at Palmeiras, where his immense technical ability earned him the nickname "Messinho,” Estêvão openly declared himself a devoted Barcelona fan and spoke glowingly of the Catalan club's philosophy.

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Barcelona scouted the forward but ultimately declined to sanction the massive financial outlay required to beat Chelsea to his signature in 2024.

The Blaugrana hierarchy deemed the investment unjustifiable due to the emergence of Lamine Yamal in the exact same position.

However, Alonso remains unapologetic about his team selection at Stamford Bridge, favouring the established attacking trio of João Pedro, Cole Palmer, and Morgan Rogers.