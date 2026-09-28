International break toll: Mbappe and 5 other stars who picked up injuries

Kylian Mbappe, Bruno Fernandes, and Alexander Isak are among six football stars injured during the international break

The extended international break has already taken its toll, with several high-profile players picking up injuries while representing their countries.

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From Kylian Mbappé’s knee problem to Alexander Isak’s thigh issue, here are six stars whose international commitments have been disrupted by fitness concerns.

Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has joined the injury list after playing through pain in Portugal’s 1-0 win over Wales. The midfielder was subsequently left out against Norway as Portugal opted against taking further risks.

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Portugal coach Jorge Jesus revealed Fernandes had arrived from Manchester United carrying an injury but was determined to feature against Wales. “He played with an injury he brought from Manchester United,” Jesus said.

“He really wanted to play against Wales.” Fernandes managed 65–70 minutes before being withdrawn, with Jesus admitting he “wasn't his usual self”. His absence will concern United officials for now.

Kylian Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé suffered a knee injury during France’s 1-0 Nations League victory over Turkey but received reassuring news after returning to Real Madrid. The forward is expected to miss around two weeks after scans ruled out major ligament damage.

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Mbappé opened the scoring before injuring his planted left leg while striking the ball with his right foot. He briefly tried to continue before being replaced by Désiré Doué.

France will be without their captain against Belgium and Italy, but the diagnosis means Mbappé should return quickly. Real Madrid could have him available against Villarreal on October 10, barring further setbacks.

Cody Gakpo

Cody Gakpo became another Liverpool player to suffer an injury during the international break after being forced off early in the Netherlands’ 2-1 win over Serbia. The forward lasted only 17 minutes before leaving the pitch while grimacing and holding his lower leg.

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Netherlands boss Xavi Hernández said the problem involved Gakpo’s ankle, with a scan scheduled. “It's his ankle, that's all I know. Tomorrow we will know, but hopefully it's not too important,” he said.

Netherlands and Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo | Imago

Gakpo had made a strong start to the season for Liverpool, recording two goals and four assists in six league appearances.

Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak has returned to Liverpool after suffering a minor thigh injury while representing Sweden during the international break. The striker played the full 90 minutes and scored in Sweden’s 2-1 Nations League victory over Romania, but he will miss Sweden’s remaining matches.

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Sweden coach Graham Potter said the issue was not serious but explained that the congested schedule made it sensible to send Isak back to Liverpool immediately.

“He's got a small problem with his thigh. It's not a big one,” Potter said. Isak has scored four goals in five Premier League appearances for Liverpool this season.

Eric García

Eric García has left Spain’s camp after experiencing discomfort in his left knee during the warm-up before the Nations League match against England. Medical examinations found no serious injury, but Spain chose not to take risks and sent the Barcelona defender back to his club.

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García had been expected to start at Wembley before the issue forced a late change, with Marc Bubel replacing him.

Eric Garcia of Barcelona during their La Liga match against Levante on August 23, 2025. Photo: Imago

Atlético Madrid defender Rubén Le Normand was called into the squad as cover. The setback comes at an important stage for García, who has started all six Barcelona league matches and become a key player.

Patrick Dorgu

Patrick Dorgu joined the growing injury list after being forced off during Denmark’s 2-0 Nations League victory over Wales. The Manchester United defender lasted only 30 minutes before limping from the field, with a suspected hamstring problem prompting Denmark to send him back to his club.

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Patrick Dorgu.

Dorgu is expected to undergo further investigations in Manchester to determine the injury. The timing will concern United during an unusually long international break, particularly with a busy domestic schedule ahead.