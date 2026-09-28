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[WATCH] Messi’s perfect freekick from impossible angle brings him closer to all-time record

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 11:57 - 28 September 2026
Lionel Messi scored a stunning free kick for Inter Miami against Columbus Crew, reaching 76 career direct free kicks, just 3 short of the world record
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Lionel Messi may be 39, but the Argentine continues to produce moments that remind football fans why he is regarded as one of the greatest players ever.

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The Inter Miami star produced another piece of magic against Columbus Crew, curling home a stunning free-kick from an almost impossible angle as he moved closer to another landmark in his remarkable career.

Messi produces another free-kick masterpiece

Messi showed once again that age has done little to diminish his ability from dead-ball situations, finding the net with a spectacular free-kick during Inter Miami’s 2-1 defeat to Columbus Crew.

With the angle offering seemingly little room for error, the Argentine somehow found the perfect trajectory to beat the goalkeeper and send the ball into the net.

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It was another reminder of the quality that has made Messi one of the most feared free-kick takers in football history.

At 39, the former Barcelona and Argentina star continues to find ways to make the extraordinary look routine, even when the circumstances appear to offer little encouragement.

Messi closes in on free-kick record

The latest effort also moved Messi closer to a major individual record. The goal took his career tally of direct free-kick goals to 76, leaving him just three short of surpassing Marcelinho Carioca’s reported world record.

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That puts Messi within touching distance of another milestone, with the Argentine now needing only three more successful direct free-kicks to move into outright first place.

Considering his continued ability from set pieces, the record is firmly within sight. For a player who has spent almost two decades redefining what is possible on a football pitch, another record may now be just a few moments of magic away.

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[WATCH] Messi’s perfect freekick from impossible angle brings him closer to all-time record
Football
28.09.2026
[WATCH] Messi’s perfect freekick from impossible angle brings him closer to all-time record