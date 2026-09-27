Ronaldo reacts to surprise bench role against Norway

Cristiano Ronaldo explains why he was benched in Portugal's 2-1 win over Norway, backing manager Jorge Jesus's decision to manage his minutes

Cristiano Ronaldo has explained his surprise absence from Portugal’s starting XI for their 2-1 win over Norway, revealing that Jorge Jesus wanted to manage his minutes during a demanding international period.

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The Portugal captain remained on the bench throughout the victory but insisted he understood the decision and remains fully committed to contributing whenever called upon.

Ronaldo explains why Jesus left him on the bench

Ronaldo said he was not surprised to see his name among the substitutes after playing 65–70 minutes against Wales only a few days earlier.

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“No. The coach made his decision and I respect it. I played around 65–70 minutes against Wales only a few days ago, so the coach wanted to manage my minutes. We have several matches close together, and he wants me available throughout this international period.”

The 41-year-old admitted he would have preferred to play, particularly against a strong Norway side, but accepted that Portugal’s four-match schedule required careful management.

“Of course. I always want to play. When you represent Portugal, you always want to be on the pitch, especially in a difficult game like this. But sometimes you have to understand the bigger picture. The coach believed this was the right decision.”

Jesus had also spoken to Ronaldo before the match about his plans for the international period.

“He spoke to me and explained his plan. He wants me involved across these four matches and doesn't want to take unnecessary risks. I understood his decision.”

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Ronaldo backs Portugal after Norway victory

Ronaldo also dismissed any suggestion that his absence should become a major talking point, arguing that the needs of the squad must come first.

“The pressure is normal. People expect me to play every game, but football doesn't work like that. We have to think about the team, the schedule and the condition of the players. I trust the coach and my teammates.”

Portugal ultimately secured the win, with Ronaldo praising the team's response against a difficult Norway side and singling out Gonçalo Ramos and João Félix.

“The team showed character. Norway made the game difficult, but we stayed focused and took our opportunities. Gonçalo scored, João Félix helped us, and everyone worked hard.”

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The forward also made clear that his role will not affect his desire to represent Portugal.