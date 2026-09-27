Haaland tipped to complete sensational transfer after Man City guilty verdict
City were found guilty of breaching financial rules, with the independent panel’s verdict relating to nine years between 2009 and 2018.
While sanctions have not yet been confirmed and the club is preparing an appeal, the possibility of a heavy points deduction or even relegation has raised questions about the future of several star players.
Haaland, who has scored 169 goals in 205 appearances since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2022, remains one of the most valuable forwards in world football.
Former Spain midfielder Gaizka Mendieta believes the Norwegian would not stay at a club unable to compete for major honours.
“Players like Haaland want to win trophies,” Mendieta said. “If he moves, which could happen, the price tag will be massive, certainly not below a hundred million.
“I could imagine him at both Real Madrid and Barcelona. However, I sense that Barca’s style would be better for him
"The way he makes those runs and his power in the box suits the Hansi Flick style quite well.”
City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has insisted the club remains confident of proving its innocence, but the uncertainty surrounding possible punishments has inevitably sparked transfer speculation.
Haaland is still only 26 and contracted until 2034, meaning any forced departure would represent one of the biggest moves in recent Premier League history.