Haaland tipped to complete sensational transfer after Man City guilty verdict

Erling Haaland has been tipped for a sensational transfer move after Manchester City were found guilty of 114 out of 115 Premier League financial charges.

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While sanctions have not yet been confirmed and the club is preparing an appeal, the possibility of a heavy points deduction or even relegation has raised questions about the future of several star players.

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Haaland, who has scored 169 goals in 205 appearances since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2022, remains one of the most valuable forwards in world football.

Former Spain midfielder Gaizka Mendieta believes the Norwegian would not stay at a club unable to compete for major honours.

“Players like Haaland want to win trophies,” Mendieta said. “If he moves, which could happen, the price tag will be massive, certainly not below a hundred million.

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“I could imagine him at both Real Madrid and Barcelona. However, I sense that Barca’s style would be better for him

"The way he makes those runs and his power in the box suits the Hansi Flick style quite well.”

City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has insisted the club remains confident of proving its innocence, but the uncertainty surrounding possible punishments has inevitably sparked transfer speculation.