Man City face Premier League demotion as 115 charges reaches resolution

The 115 breaches charged against Manchester City by the Premier League are believed to have reached a resolution.

Manchester City have reportedly been found guilty on all but one of 115 charges levied against them by the Premier League relating to financial breaches.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the Athletic, the Premier League were successful in their suit, with the tribunal hearing the case finding the eight-time EPL champions guilty on 114 counts.

Punishments for these breaches have yet to be announced; however, the sanctions are expected to be strict and heavy and could include demotion or points deductions so steep relegation is a given.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Manchester City found guilty on virtually all charges relating to breaches of Premier League financial regulations. #MCFC expected to appeal against verdict issued by independent commission. Sanctions undecided, process ongoing @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/Muxqp4beK9 — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) September 25, 2026

Independent panel delivers verdict

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following a protracted hearing, an independent commission concluded that the club systematically violated the division's financial regulations.

The guilty verdict subjects the club to the disciplinary measures outlined in the Premier League handbook's Rule W.15 regulations, granting the commission sweeping powers to enforce unlimited fines, severe points deductions, or expulsion from the top flight.

Nine years of financial offences

The charges stem from a nine-year period between the 2009/10 and 2017/18 seasons.

During this span, the club secured the 2011/12, 2013/14, and 2017/18 Premier League; the 2010/11 FA Cup, and the 2013/14, 2015/16, and 2017/18 League Cups.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The commission found that Manchester City failed to provide accurate financial information, deliberately obscured details of manager and player remuneration, bypassed Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR), and failed to co-operate with the investigation.

The inquiry was initially triggered in 2018 when Der Spiegel published a cache of documents obtained by Rui Pinto's Football Leaks network.

The leaked internal emails exposed inflated sponsorship deals from Abu Dhabi-based companies and a shadow contract that effectively doubled the salary of former manager Roberto Mancini.

UEFA previously acted on these leaks, banning Manchester City from the Champions League in February 2020.

The club ultimately escaped European punishment when the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) overturned the suspension, citing insufficient evidence and time-barred offences.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will Manchester City be relegated?

Unlike UEFA, the Premier League's independent panel operates without the strict time-barring statutes that constrained the European governing body, allowing them to fully prosecute the historical offences.

Recent precedents establish a harsh framework for financial violations. During the 2023/24 season, Everton received an initial 10-point deduction (later reduced to six, before facing a subsequent two-point penalty) for a single PSR breach, while Nottingham Forest were docked four points for their own standalone violation.

If the commission applies sanctions commensurate with the crime, scaling those recent precedents against 114 proven breaches implies a catastrophic points deduction that could ensure immediate relegation.