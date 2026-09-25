Don’t Stress Us – Anxious Super Eagles fans issue strict ultimatum too Chelle ahead Madagascar tie

The road to continental redemption kicks off at 5:00 PM today, and traumatised Super Eagles fans have zero tolerance for failure.

Head coach Eric Chelle will lead his full 24-man squad out at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, with kickoff strictly scheduled for 5:00 PM local time.

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Rather than settling for a scrappy or narrow victory, fans are heavily demanding a comprehensive 3-0 blowout to set a solid tactical foundation for the qualification campaign.

Anxious supporters emphasised that they want to completely avoid the stressful, late-stage mathematical calculations that have historically plagued Nigeria's qualification journeys.

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The Super Eagles are set to face Madagascar’s Barea this evening at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, in their explosive opening AFCON 2027 qualifier.

Following a string of catastrophic failures, including a humiliating failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Nigerian football public is completely out of patience.

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Super Eagles players celebrating|| imago

Ahead of the 5:00 PM kickoff, fans have flooded social media to warn head coach Éric Chelle and his star-studded squad that any form of home disgrace or tactical "mathematics" will trigger an immediate national revolt.

No room for late-qualification mathematics

Nigerian football supporters are entering the 2027 qualification cycle with severe post-traumatic stress disorder, and they are making it crystal clear that they will not tolerate an unconvincing performance.

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For years, the Super Eagles have turned routine group-stage qualifications into high-stress mathematical calculations in the final matchweeks.

Eric Chelle is focused on rebuilding the Super Eagles.

Fans are desperately begging the team to secure a flawless, dominant start to prevent heart palpitations down the line.

"Please don't stress me ooo," one fan pleaded frantically across social media. "Just win your match ooo and avoid mathematics when it's 3 games left to play. You come and start doing 'if we draw and they lose, we qualify'. ABEG OOOO!"

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Another supporter set an incredibly strict, non-negotiable benchmark for the entire international window: "6 points with a +5 goal difference for the two ties. Anything less than that, make una no kukuma qualify anyway. Best of luck."

Hard-earned money and heavy ultimatums on the line

The sheer desperation for a convincing victory has driven some fans to extreme lengths, with several supporters putting their actual financial livelihoods on the line based on the tactical outcome in Uyo.

One extremely brave staker tagged the official team handles, typing: "Placed my salary on you guys to score 2 goals and win either half... Please and please, get the job done."

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However, the general tone across the digital space remains heavily hostile, with fans threatening a complete overhaul of the national team setup if the multi-millionaire European-based superstars fail to step up on local soil.

George Ilenikhena during his initiation.

"If you guys don't win today... the entire team and coaching crew should be disbanded. Let's use the home-based players," an angry fan warned. Another short, punchy comment simply read: "If una like, make una go disgrace una papa for home soil."

High expectations for a clean 5:00 PM demolition

On paper, facing Madagascar at home should be a straightforward walk in the park for an attacking lineup that boasts heavy hitters like Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi and Moses Simon.

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The general consensus is that the only way this match becomes difficult is if the players deliberately complicate the game with a lazy approach.

"Good football and a 3-0 win abeg, don’t stress me by 5pm today," a supporter demanded, perfectly capturing the national mood.

The stage is officially set, the Uyo stadium is locked down, and the final late arrivals have checked into camp.

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