NPFL: Finidi's Rivers United squeeze out five goals for the first time in 95 matches
The 5-0 blowout marked the first time in 95 matches across all competitions, dating back to June 15, 2024; that the Port Harcourt-based side scored five or more goals in a single game.
The massive goal-fest goes down as the biggest official victory under legendary manager Finidi George since he took charge of the club in July 2024.
The three points comfortably push the Pride of Rivers into second place on the table with 10 points, sitting just a single point behind league leaders Barau FC.
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Rivers United players delivered the ultimate on-pitch response to their own coaching staff, routing Kun Khalifat 5-0 in a Matchweek 4 masterclass.
Just over a week after assistant coach Yemi Olanrewaju publicly questioned the quality of strikers across the NPFL, the Pride of Rivers went on a historical rampage.
The victory marks the first time in 95 consecutive matches that the club has registered five or more goals in a single fixture.
Answering the heavy critiques on the pitch
You don't talk your way out of a crisis; you blast your way out of it. Following a highly controversial public statement where assistant manager Yemi Olanrewaju lamented the absolute shortage of clinical strikers in the domestic top flight, Rivers United's frontline decided to make him eat his words.
Facing off against Kun Khalifat, the Port Harcourt giants broke an uninspiring, long-standing curse that dates all the way back to June 15, 2024.
For 95 straight games across all competitive setups, the team had completely failed to hit a five-goal milestone, until Wednesday night's absolute explosion.
⏱️ 84' || GOOOOOAL— Rivers United FC (@RiversUnitedFC) September 24, 2026
Rivers United 5-0 Kun Kalifat
Ekene Awazie extends our lead. #EUROMATCHNPFL || #RIVKUN
Salman Abubakar orchestrates the demolition
The destruction started exactly 30 minutes into the first half when midfield maestro Salman Abubakar picked up the ball outside the box and unleashed a classic, physics-defying long-range rocket to break the visitor's deadlock.
Rivers United didn't slow down after the halftime break. In the 49th minute, a brilliant, incisive pass from Alex Oyowah found Chijioke Mbaoma, who made no mistake doubling the host's lead.
Less than ten minutes later, Abubakar completed a breathtaking, flawless team passing move, hammering home a sharp low drive to secure his personal brace and Rivers’ third goal of the night.
Finidi George claims his biggest statement victory
Kun Khalifat were completely suffocated in all departments, and the nightmare got significantly worse in the 62nd minute. Mbaoma turned provider, carving the visitors open with an exquisite assist to set up Wasiu Falolu, who gladly fired home the fourth goal of the match.
Ekene Awazie provided the final mic-drop moment with a clinical finish just eight minutes before the final whistle to cap off a historic 5-0 destruction.
This represents the single biggest domestic victory for manager Finidi George since his highly dramatic, acrimonious exit from the Super Eagles national team seat back in July 2024.
The emphatic three points catapulted Rivers United straight into second place on the NPFL table with 10 points, sitting just a single point behind league leaders Barau FC.
⏱️ 84' || GOOOOOAL— Rivers United FC (@RiversUnitedFC) September 24, 2026
Rivers United 5-0 Kun Kalifat
Ekene Awazie extends our lead. #EUROMATCHNPFL || #RIVKUN
Finidi's men will now pack their bags and prepare for a tricky away trip to face Ranchers Bees, with their goal-scoring confidence fully restored.