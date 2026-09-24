NPFL: Finidi's Rivers United squeeze out five goals for the first time in 95 matches

Absolute fireworks exploded in the Nigerian domestic league as furious Rivers United players delivered a historic 5-0 destruction of Kun Khalifat, perfectly answering assistant coach Yemi Olanrewaju’s public insults about their goalscoring ability.

The 5-0 blowout marked the first time in 95 matches across all competitions, dating back to June 15, 2024; that the Port Harcourt-based side scored five or more goals in a single game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The massive goal-fest goes down as the biggest official victory under legendary manager Finidi George since he took charge of the club in July 2024.

The three points comfortably push the Pride of Rivers into second place on the table with 10 points, sitting just a single point behind league leaders Barau FC.

READ ALSO

Advertisement

Advertisement

‘No Goalscorers in Nigeria! ’ Why Rivers United Assistant Yemi Olanrewaju Launched A Savage Rant After Broken Champions League Dreams!

Rivers United players delivered the ultimate on-pitch response to their own coaching staff, routing Kun Khalifat 5-0 in a Matchweek 4 masterclass.

Just over a week after assistant coach Yemi Olanrewaju publicly questioned the quality of strikers across the NPFL, the Pride of Rivers went on a historical rampage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yemi Olanrewaju

The victory marks the first time in 95 consecutive matches that the club has registered five or more goals in a single fixture.

Answering the heavy critiques on the pitch

You don't talk your way out of a crisis; you blast your way out of it. Following a highly controversial public statement where assistant manager Yemi Olanrewaju lamented the absolute shortage of clinical strikers in the domestic top flight, Rivers United's frontline decided to make him eat his words.

Finidi George celebrates. (Photo Credit: Finidi George)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Facing off against Kun Khalifat, the Port Harcourt giants broke an uninspiring, long-standing curse that dates all the way back to June 15, 2024.

For 95 straight games across all competitive setups, the team had completely failed to hit a five-goal milestone, until Wednesday night's absolute explosion.

⏱️ 84' || GOOOOOAL

Rivers United 5-0 Kun Kalifat

Ekene Awazie extends our lead. #EUROMATCHNPFL || #RIVKUN — Rivers United FC (@RiversUnitedFC) September 24, 2026

Salman Abubakar orchestrates the demolition

The destruction started exactly 30 minutes into the first half when midfield maestro Salman Abubakar picked up the ball outside the box and unleashed a classic, physics-defying long-range rocket to break the visitor's deadlock.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rivers United didn't slow down after the halftime break. In the 49th minute, a brilliant, incisive pass from Alex Oyowah found Chijioke Mbaoma, who made no mistake doubling the host's lead.

Rivers United boss Finidi George.

Less than ten minutes later, Abubakar completed a breathtaking, flawless team passing move, hammering home a sharp low drive to secure his personal brace and Rivers’ third goal of the night.

Finidi George claims his biggest statement victory

Kun Khalifat were completely suffocated in all departments, and the nightmare got significantly worse in the 62nd minute. Mbaoma turned provider, carving the visitors open with an exquisite assist to set up Wasiu Falolu, who gladly fired home the fourth goal of the match.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ekene Awazie provided the final mic-drop moment with a clinical finish just eight minutes before the final whistle to cap off a historic 5-0 destruction.

Yema and Finidi George at Rivers United.

This represents the single biggest domestic victory for manager Finidi George since his highly dramatic, acrimonious exit from the Super Eagles national team seat back in July 2024.

The emphatic three points catapulted Rivers United straight into second place on the NPFL table with 10 points, sitting just a single point behind league leaders Barau FC.

⏱️ 84' || GOOOOOAL

Rivers United 5-0 Kun Kalifat

Ekene Awazie extends our lead. #EUROMATCHNPFL || #RIVKUN — Rivers United FC (@RiversUnitedFC) September 24, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement