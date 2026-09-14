‘No Goalscorers In Nigeria’ - Finidi’s assistant blasts forwards in shocking striker-shaming rant after embarrassing exit

Rivers United assistant coach Yemi Olanrewaju has launched an absolute verbal attack on Nigerian forwards following the club's heartbreaking exit from the CAF Champions League. The Port Harcourt-based side crashed out in the first qualifying round to Ivorian club FC San Pedro, prompting a bizarre post-match rant about the quality of finishers in the local league.

Rivers United played out a dramatic 2-2 draw against San Pedro in Uyo, crashing out on the away-goals rule after the aggregate score tied at 3-3.

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The Savage Rant: Assistant coach Yemi Olanrewaju branded their missed opportunities as "criminal," going as far as claiming that the entire NPFL is suffering from an absolute lack of genuine goalscorers.

The Defensive Blindspot: While the coaching staff fiercely targeted their strikers, the rant has been called out by critics after the backline conceded three catastrophic goals over the two legs.

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Absolute fury and bitter disappointment have hit the Nigerian football community after Rivers United were dumped out of the CAF Champions League in the very first qualifying round.

The Pride of Rivers suffered a heartbreaking exit after a dramatic 2-2 draw against San Pedro of Côte d'Ivoire at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Yema and Finidi George at Rivers United.

Finidi George’s men fought back heroically from a two-goal deficit to tie the match, but the final whistle confirmed their elimination on the away-goals rule as the tie ended 3-3 on aggregate.

While fellow Nigerian side Enugu Rangers miraculously survived by beating Sobemap FC in a tense penalty shootout, Rivers United assistant coach Yemi Olanrewaju completely lost his cool, launching a bizarre, striker-shaming post-match rant that has left local fans stunned.

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‘There are no goalscorers in Nigeria!’ – Aggressive coach Olanrewaju attacks whole league

Speaking to reporters immediately after the painful exit, a furious Olanrewaju refused to hold back, calling his own forward line "criminal" before aggressively slamming the entire standard of attacking football in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

"The number of chances we created against San Pedro, it’s criminal for us not to have won this game," Olanrewaju screamed in anger. "But it’s not just about Rivers United. The whole of Nigeria and all the clubs are suffering from this. Every club lacks strikers, we struggle to score goals."

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The coach then dropped a heavy statistic to justify his open humiliation of local forwards: "Look at the league, we played 38 games and the highest goalscorer had only 11 or 12 goals. I think that is simply not good enough overall. For us, we have to move on with what we have and just hope our strikers pick up."

A bizarre excuse to cover up a horrific defensive collapse?

Football experts have quickly labelled Olanrewaju's explosive comments as highly bizarre and completely out of place. Statistically, Rivers United actually scored a commendable three goals across the two legs against their Ivorian opponents.

After crashing out of the CAF Champions League in the first qualifying round, Rivers United assistant coach Yemi Olanrewaju says there are no strikers and goalscorers in the Nigerian league.



Do you agree with this take? pic.twitter.com/Bj8Gx5YWhT — Nsidibe Akpan (@nsidibeakpan23) September 13, 2026

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Instead of attacking his strikers, critics argue that the coaching crew should be looking at their collapsing defence, which embarrassingly conceded three goals over the two matches, including two cheap goals at home that ultimately killed their Champions League dream.

With their continental campaign brought to an abrupt and shameful end, Finidi George and his crew must now return to the domestic league to face intense pressure from their disappointed management and angry fans.