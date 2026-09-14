Italian legend's son hospitalised following brutal car accident after scoring winning goal against Atalanta

Daniel Maldini, son of Italian football icon Paolo Maldini, was taken to the hospital after being involved in a car accident just hours after scoring a decisive goal in a Serie A fixture.

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder converted a crucial penalty on Saturday night to secure a 2-1 victory for Cagliari over Atalanta.

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However, his celebrations were cut short when his Porsche Carrera was involved in a two-vehicle collision at approximately 5:15 a.m. on Sunday. A total of six individuals were involved in the incident.

Emergency services, including three ambulances and a medical car, were dispatched to the scene.

Maldini involved in an accident

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Reports indicate that five of the six people, including Maldini, sustained minor injuries and were transported to the hospital for evaluation.

Maldini was reportedly assessed at Milan's Fatebenefratelli facility, while the sixth person received treatment at the scene.

Atalanta star Maldini || Imago

The accident occurred after a significant evening for Maldini, who is currently on loan at Cagliari from Atalanta, the very team he helped defeat.

The goal was his second in just four league appearances this season, contributing to Cagliari's strong start, which sees them sitting fourth in the Serie A table.

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Maldini is part of a famous footballing dynasty. His father, Paolo, is celebrated as one of the greatest defenders in history, having spent his entire career with AC Milan and the Italian national team.

His late grandfather, Cesare, also achieved legendary status at the San Siro before a managerial career that included spells with both his former club and the national side.