‘Having Osimhen is a psychological strength’ - Galatasaray manager laments Super Eagles star's absence

Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk has acknowledged the significant void left by Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen's absence.

Buruk’s side secured a narrow 1-0 win against Kocaelispor on Sunday without their star player Osimhen.

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The Turkish champions won the game with a second-half goal from defender Abdülkerim Bardakcı.

Osimhen was sidelined for the match after sustaining a groin injury during Galatasaray's recent 3-2 triumph over Istanbul Başakşehir.

Buruk speaks on Osimhen’s absence

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In his post-match comments, Buruk emphasised the psychological edge the Super Eagles star provides the team.

"Having Osimhen… This is not just in terms of the player, but his presence on the field is a psychological strength," Buruk told Halk TV.

While praising the efforts of new signing Deniz Gül, the Galatasaray coach noted that Osimhen's clinical finishing elevates the team's attack.

Okan Buruk, Galatasaray manager || Imago

"It's different when they play," Buruk explained. "Today, he had 2-3 chances to easily score. Deniz’s performance was also good.

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“With Osimhen, the pressure in attack, of course, and having a goalscorer like him in the penalty area is very important."

Buruk was quick to express confidence in his squad's overall quality but reiterated the unique value the Nigerian striker brings.

"We are strong with Osimhen. We are also strong without Osimhen; we have strong players," he stated.

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"We miss Osimhen. We played with a lot of pressure, but having a clinical striker is very important. I was also pleased with Deniz’s performance."

Looking ahead, Buruk is hopeful that Osimhen will be fit for their upcoming crucial fixture against Trabzonspor at Papara Park.

Osimhen, Galatasaray star || imago

"Trabzonspor lost this week. Their motivation will be high. They have a very good squad. Their only desire will be to win against Galatasaray," Buruk concluded.