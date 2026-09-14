Forgotten Eagle smashes hat-trick to catch Osimhen, joins red-hot Iheanacho to send loud message to Eric Chelle

Nigeria’s foreign-based stars launched an absolute offensive raid across Europe and the Middle East this weekend, completely reshaping the conversation for national team selectors. Leading the spectacular headlines is forgotten international forward Gift Orban, who netted a sensational hat-trick to match Victor Osimhen's tally in the Turkish top flight.

Gift Orban fired Amedspor to a staggering 5-star victory with a brilliant hat-trick, moving to six goals in six games to draw level with the injured Victor Osimhen in the Super Lig Golden Boot race.

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In the Turkish second division, Kelechi Iheanacho extended his phenomenal hot streak by hitting the back of the net for a seventh consecutive match for Bursaspor.

Super Eagles defenders Ola Aina, Calvin Bassey, and Bright Osayi-Samuel put in immensely solid defensive shifts to log crucial league points for their respective clubs.

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The race for the starting slots in the Super Eagles frontline has descended into absolute drama following a weekend of pure destruction from Nigeria’s forgotten European forwards.

With main man Victor Osimhen currently recovering in the treatment room from an advanced groin strain, international selectors led by Eric Chelle were handed a deafening message from the Turkish top flight.

Gift Orban completely stole the spotlight, executing a world-class individual masterclass to smash a magnificent hat-trick and fire Amedspor to a dominant five-goal victory.

The impressive display brings Orban’s season to an incredible six goals in six matches, dragging him level with Osimhen at the absolute top of the Turkish Super Lig Golden Boot charts and placing immense pressure on Chelle ahead of the upcoming AFCON qualifiers.

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The continuous fire in the Turkish lower tier

While Orban was busy tearing up the top flight, Kelechi Iheanacho continued to play like a man completely possessed in the TFF 1. Lig.

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The Bursaspor forward single-handedly led his side to a dramatic point following a breathless four-goal thriller against Esenler Erokspor.

Kelechi Iheanacho in fine form.

By hitting the back of the net yet again, the senior man has now scored in an unbelievable seven consecutive domestic matches, cementing his status as the most consistent Nigerian forward on the continent.

Further down in the Middle East, 20-year-old wonderkid George Ilenikhena, who has been dubbed as the next Osimhen, ran the absolute show for Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Ittihad, dropping two brilliant assists in an away victory over Al-Faisaly to rack up eight direct goal contributions in just seven games.

20-Year-Old Sensation George Ilenikhena has 8G/A in 8 games.

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Top-flight defensive lockdowns cushion early season blunders

Across Europe, several established international figures executed highly disciplined shifts to secure vital domestic breakthroughs.

In the English Premier League, fullback Ola Aina put in a magnificent, gritty defensive performance to help Nottingham Forest lock down their first official clean sheet and victory of the season against a firing Aston Villa side.

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In London, Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi successfully helped Fulham to a historic away point at Anfield, frustrating a star-studded Liverpool frontline.

Meanwhile, Bright Osayi-Samuel completely bossed his defensive flank to guide Birmingham City to an away win over Derby County, while in Italy, AC Milan's Samuel Chukwueze put in another impressive performance off the bench to help the Rossoneri claw back from a two-goal deficit against Lazio.