Aubameyang beats Raphinha to LALIGA record

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang matches Zlatan Ibrahimovic LALIGA record.

Gabonese legend Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has become the first player to score in their opening five LALIGA matches of a season since Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

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The 37-year-old Gabon international achieved the milestone on Sunday, September 13, 2026, scoring a 78th-minute equaliser during Deportivo's 1-1 away draw against Getafe.

The feat matches a 17-year-old record set by Ibrahimovic, who accomplished the streak while playing for Barcelona during the 2009/10 campaign.

Aubameyang is now only the 11th player in La Liga history to score in each of the first five rounds of a season.

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While Robert Lewandowski previously registered six goals across his first five La Liga appearances for Barcelona during the 2022/23 campaign, he failed to score in the opening fixture against Rayo Vallecano, leaving Ibrahimovic as the last player to score in five consecutive opening rounds.

Aubameyang rolls back the years

The veteran forward has emerged as a talismanic figure since arriving at the newly promoted club in July 2026.

Aubameyang initiated his scoring streak against Elche in the opening round, subsequently finding the net against Málaga and Valencia.

He then secured a 3-2 victory over Villarreal on September 5 before adding his fifth goal of the campaign against Getafe.

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The offensive output has propelled Deportivo to sixth place in the La Liga standings, accumulating nine points from an unbeaten start to the 2026/27 season.

Raphinha misses historic opportunity

Barcelona winger Raphinha also entered the weekend with an opportunity to match the five-game scoring record.

However, the Brazil international failed to find the net during Barcelona's 4-2 away victory over Levante at the Estadi Ciutat de València on Sunday afternoon.