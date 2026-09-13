Haaland was offside – Referees confess after Manchester derby

According to the Premier League's Pro Ref body, Erling Haaland's goal for Manchester City should have been ruled

Manchester City’s controversial winner against Manchester United should have been ruled out for offside, according to refereeing body Pro Ref.

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Erling Haaland’s goal gave City a 1-0 victory at Old Trafford on Sunday after an initial offside decision was overturned by VAR, but officials have now admitted an error in the review process.

VAR made mistake on Haaland goal

Haaland thought he had put City ahead on the hour mark, only for the assistant referee to immediately raise the flag for offside. VAR subsequently checked the incident and determined that the Norwegian was in an onside position, allowing the goal to stand and handing City all three points in the Manchester derby.

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However, Pro Ref believes the review failed to properly consider the involvement of Enzo Fernandez, who was in an offside position and attempted to head the ball during the attacking move.

“The on-field decision was offside against Erling Haaland – that was checked by VAR and he was found to be in an onside position,” Pro Ref said in a statement.

“In the same attack, it was established that Enzo Fernandez did not play the ball and therefore that makes any offside offence subjective, however, on this occasion, the VAR did not recognise the likely impact of his position and should have recommended an on-field review.”

The refereeing body has acknowledged the incident as an error of judgement and contacted Manchester United to address the controversial decision.

Carrick furious after derby defeat

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The admission will do little to ease United’s frustration after Michael Carrick’s side suffered a damaging defeat to their local rivals.

Carrick was particularly unhappy with the decision and questioned how the use of VAR and additional officials could still produce such a contentious outcome.

“I just don't get it, I really don't, I can't understand how we're trying to help referees, putting so many layers behind them, so many people, bodies and screens, and they can't make the right decision,” the United manager told reporters after the match.