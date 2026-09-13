Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid: Simeone must apologise to Lookman again as new system propels Rojiblancos to victory

Ademola Lookman struggled again, but a strong second-half performance propelled Atletico Madrid to victory against Real Sociedad.

Atlético Madrid struck three times in the final 10 minutes to secure a hard-fought 3-0 victory away against Real Sociedad on Sunday evening, ending their recent slump in dramatic fashion.

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The Matchweek 5 LALIGA encounter at the Anoeta Stadium pitted a resilient Real Sociedad side against an Atlético team desperate to bounce back from consecutive defeats to Athletic Club and Liverpool.

With Julián Alvarez absent from the squad, manager Diego Simeone once again tasked Nigerian international Ademola Lookman with leading the line.

He once again struggled to impact the game. However, the visitors eventually triumphed thanks to a late surge and a 3-4-3 system which helped players like Grimaldo and Giuliano Simeone shine.

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Key match details

The opening 45 minutes unfolded as a tense, tactical battle with both sides struggling to carve out clear-cut opportunities.

Real Sociedad controlled much of the early tempo, threatening through a Luka Sučić header and a dangerous free-kick from Sergio Gómez, while Atlético replied with efforts from Morten Hjulmand and Lee Kang-in.

Ademola Lookman, operating as a traditional centre-forward, found himself largely isolated and struggled to impose his presence against Real Sociedad's central defenders, Mamadou Sarr and Luken Beitia.

The stalemate persisted deep into the second half, prompting Diego Simeone to look to his bench for a spark.

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In the 76th minute, the frustrated Lookman was unceremoniously hooked and replaced by Arnau Ortiz as part of a late tactical shift.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 84th minute when Atlético were awarded a penalty, which Alejandro Grimaldo confidently dispatched to give the visitors a crucial 1-0 lead.

Forced to open up in search of an equaliser, Real Sociedad left gaping holes at the back, and Atlético ruthlessly punished them. Substitute Jonathan David doubled the advantage in the 90th minute with a clinical finish.