Advertisement

Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid: Simeone must apologise to Lookman again as new system propels Rojiblancos to victory

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 22:25 - 13 September 2026
Ademola Lookman struggled again, but a strong second-half performance propelled Atletico Madrid to victory against Real Sociedad.
Advertisement

Atlético Madrid struck three times in the final 10 minutes to secure a hard-fought 3-0 victory away against Real Sociedad on Sunday evening, ending their recent slump in dramatic fashion.

Advertisement

The Matchweek 5 LALIGA encounter at the Anoeta Stadium pitted a resilient Real Sociedad side against an Atlético team desperate to bounce back from consecutive defeats to Athletic Club and Liverpool.

With Julián Alvarez absent from the squad, manager Diego Simeone once again tasked Nigerian international Ademola Lookman with leading the line.

He once again struggled to impact the game. However, the visitors eventually triumphed thanks to a late surge and a 3-4-3 system which helped players like Grimaldo and Giuliano Simeone shine. 

Advertisement

Key match details

The opening 45 minutes unfolded as a tense, tactical battle with both sides struggling to carve out clear-cut opportunities. 

Real Sociedad controlled much of the early tempo, threatening through a Luka Sučić header and a dangerous free-kick from Sergio Gómez, while Atlético replied with efforts from Morten Hjulmand and Lee Kang-in. 

Ademola Lookman, operating as a traditional centre-forward, found himself largely isolated and struggled to impose his presence against Real Sociedad's central defenders, Mamadou Sarr and Luken Beitia.

The stalemate persisted deep into the second half, prompting Diego Simeone to look to his bench for a spark. 

Advertisement

In the 76th minute, the frustrated Lookman was unceremoniously hooked and replaced by Arnau Ortiz as part of a late tactical shift. 

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 84th minute when Atlético were awarded a penalty, which Alejandro Grimaldo confidently dispatched to give the visitors a crucial 1-0 lead.

 Forced to open up in search of an equaliser, Real Sociedad left gaping holes at the back, and Atlético ruthlessly punished them. Substitute Jonathan David doubled the advantage in the 90th minute with a clinical finish.

 Deep into stoppage time, Giuliano Simeone capped off the stunning late blitz, finding the back of the net in the 95th minute to seal the comprehensive 3-0 victory.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Aubameyang beats Raphinha to LALIGA record
2026 FIFA World Cup
13.09.2026
Aubameyang beats Raphinha to LALIGA record
Michael Carrick, Man United manager || Imago
Football
13.09.2026
Carrick slams decision to allow Haaland's goal in Manchester Derby
Haaland was offside – Referees confess after Manchester derby
Football
13.09.2026
Haaland was offside – Referees confess after Manchester derby
Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid: Simeone must apologise to Lookman again as new system propels Rojiblancos to victory
2026 FIFA World Cup
13.09.2026
Real Sociedad vs Atletico Madrid: Simeone must apologise to Lookman again as new system propels Rojiblancos to victory
Shooting Stars' continental return ends in heartbreak
Football
13.09.2026
Shooting Stars' continental return ends in heartbreak
Rivers United crash out of CAF Champions League
Football
13.09.2026
Rivers United crash out of CAF Champions League