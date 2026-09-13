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He would have caused problems — Arsenal legend claims Gunners lucky to miss out on star

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 21:04 - 13 September 2026
Emmanuel Petit || Imago
Emmanuel Petit || Imago
Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit believes the Gunners had a lucky escape by missing out on Vinicius Junior.
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Petit believes the Brazilian’s mentality would have created major problems at the Emirates had Arsenal succeeded in signing him.

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Speaking to BoyleSports, Petit acknowledged Vinicius’ exceptional talent but expressed serious doubts about whether his character would have fitted at Arsenal under Mikel Arteta.

Vinicius, Real Madrid star || Imago
Vinicius, Real Madrid star || Imago

“I consider Vinicius Jr as an incredibly gifted player. However, regarding his mentality, I am uncertain if he aligns well with the team.

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That is merely my perspective. I watch numerous humble players at Arsenal. Therefore, introducing someone who is entirely different could pose a problem, particularly given Arteta’s management style,” Petit said.

Vinicius Junior chases the ball during the game.
Vinicius Junior chases the ball during the game.

The Frenchman pointed to a recent incident involving Vinicius and Jose Mourinho during a match between Real Madrid and Real Betis, as well as previous tensions with Xabi Alonso last season when the forward refused to shake the then-Madrid coach’s hand.

“It reminded me of the situation with Xabi Alonso last season when he refused to shake his hand. Vinicius Jr faces considerable criticism from fans, the media, and social platforms, yet during those instances, he showed an inappropriate message.

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"I believe he represents a fortunate escape for Arsenal, considering that moment.

"While I would have loved to see a player of Vinicius Jr.’s calibre at Arsenal, his mentality and ego would likely have created a challenging environment to manage.”

Vinicius has since signed a new long-term contract with Real Madrid that ties him to the club until 2032.

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