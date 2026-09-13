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‘This cannot happen’ - Arteta slams referee penalty call in Arsenal's away win over Sunderland

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:12 - 13 September 2026
Arteta slams referee penalty call
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta launched a scathing attack on the decision to award Sunderland a penalty at the Stadium of Light.
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The Gunners secured a 2-0 victory over the Black Cats after goalkeeper David Raya's heroics, saving a spot-kick.

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The Gunners secured a hard-fought win against the Black Cats on Saturday, maintaining their perfect start to the season and moving to the top of the Premier League table.

Substitute Bruno Guimaraes broke the deadlock with a powerful long-range strike after halftime, and Bukayo Saka sealed the points with a late penalty in stoppage time.

Arteta reacts to penalty call

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Arteta, who received a yellow card during the game, has vented his frustration with the penalty decision and did not hold back in his post-match interviews.

The match could have taken a different turn if not for Raya's world-class save from Enzo Le Fee's penalty. 

The spot-kick was awarded after Ezri Konsa was judged to have fouled Dan Ballard in the box.

Arteta speaking to the fourth official || Imago
Arteta speaking to the fourth official || Imago
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"It is unacceptable at this level," Arteta told TNT Sports. "Unacceptable. This can change the course of a season. 

“It's not acceptable. I have watched it 10 times to make sure... it's not possible to be a penalty because it's a judo roll, that's what it is. This cannot happen."

The Arsenal boss continued his criticism, expressing deep concern over the officiating. "I have been involved in football for 27 or 28 years. 

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“It's not a penalty in any game, in any context, in any league. I'm so pleased in one sense, I'm so worried in another."

Konsa's foul leading to the penalty call || Imago
Konsa's foul leading to the penalty call || Imago

Speaking to Match of the Day, Arteta reiterated his frustration. "It's a judo roll from the opponent. Ezri does nothing. Just watch it. 

“We have a lot of cameras and VAR; we have to take responsibility to protect the game. Today the game was unprotected and it could have cost us the game and the momentum, which is a really, really serious thing."

He emphasised that the focus should be on the controversial call rather than his goalkeeper's heroics. "We should not talk about the save of the keeper; we should talk about what happened before that," he added.

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