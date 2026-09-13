‘We won't win’ - Ex-USSR player claims Russia are no match for Osimhen’s Super Eagles

Renowned Russian football pundit Aleksandr Bubnov has cast doubt on his country's chances against Nigeria, stating that Russia would likely lose if the Super Eagles field their strongest possible team for their upcoming friendly.

The two nations are scheduled to meet on October 6 at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium for a friendly game.

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However, Nigeria may be without several key players for the match, which follows their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Star striker Victor Osimhen, defender Zaidu Sanusi, and a few others are both expected to miss the international window as they recover from injuries sustained with their clubs.

Bubnov speaks on Russia's clash with Nigeria

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Bubnov, a former USSR international, shared his thoughts on Russia's autumn fixtures, which include matches against Iran and Namibia in addition to the clash with the three-time African champions.

Speaking on the YouTube channel Komment.show, Bubnov was candid about Russia's prospects.

Super Eagles players celebrating|| imago

"So, against Iran... If Iran plays with the same lineup they had at the World Cup, we won't win," he said, as reported by Championat.

"I don't even know what kind of team Namibia is. I've never seen one in my life. I admit they could win big."

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When the conversation turned to Nigeria, his assessment was equally blunt. "Against Nigeria... The Nigerians, too, if they come to play with their main lineup... We won't win."