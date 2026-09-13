‘It’s quite clear’ - Maresca wary of Man United style of play, calls them long-ball merchants
City enter the derby with a perfect record, having won all three of their Premier League matches so far.
Meanwhile, United manager Michael Carrick is hoping his team can build on their convincing 5-2 victory over Ipswich in their last home league fixture.
However, despite City's good start, they will be looking to improve a recent record that has seen them win just once in their last four visits to the stadium.
Maresca speaks on Man United’s style of play
Speaking ahead of the match, Maresca highlighted United's tactical style. "They are the team in the Premier League at the moment who play the most balls in behind," he stated.
"It’s quite clear that they’re very dangerous and they don’t need many passes. They are quite direct when they recover the ball."
The Italian coach, who has been meticulously preparing his squad for the clash at Old Trafford, anticipates a direct approach from their city rivals.
While City's £116 million midfielder Elliot Anderson, who turned down a move to United in the summer, will be a key figure, Maresca believes another player could be even more vital.
The manager pointed to the influence of Enzo Fernandez and his winning experience as a major factor for this game.
"You can see how teammates talk about Enzo in terms of winning mentality," Maresca added. "Players who have already won, and know how to win—it is important they’re in our squad."