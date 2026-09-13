Advertisement

Man United vs Man City: Haaland on the verge of equalling Rooney's derby record

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 10:32 - 13 September 2026
Manchester City's Erling Haaland is on the verge of becoming derby royalty
Advertisement

Erling Haaland has the chance to move level with Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney in the Manchester derby goalscoring charts when Manchester United host Manchester City this weekend.

Advertisement

The Norwegian already has eight derby goals from just 10 appearances, meaning a hat-trick at Old Trafford would take him to 11 and alongside Rooney at the top of the all-time list.

Haaland closing in on Rooney’s record

The 199th edition of the Manchester derby promises another fascinating battle, with Haaland once again carrying much of the attention for City.

Advertisement

The striker has scored all eight of his derby goals in the Premier League and has rapidly climbed the rankings since arriving in Manchester. He is currently level with Joe Spence, Brian Kidd, Eric Cantona and Colin Bell, who all also scored eight times against their city rivals.

However, Haaland has needed only 10 matches to reach that figure, putting his scoring rate well ahead of most players above him on the list.

A three-goal haul on Sunday would take the 25-year-old to 11 derby goals and see him draw level with Rooney, who remains the outright record holder with 11 goals in 31 matches against City.

Haaland’s record at Old Trafford will be one area to watch, though. He has not scored at the stadium since 2023, adding another layer of intrigue to his latest attempt to climb the standings.

Rooney’s record under serious threat

Advertisement

Rooney’s 11 goals came across a remarkable 31 Manchester derbies, including eight in the league, two in the FA Cup and one in the EFL Cup.

His most famous effort against City came in 2011, when he produced the iconic bicycle kick that secured a 2-1 victory for United and remains one of the defining goals in the fixture’s history. Behind Rooney are Joe Hayes and Francis Lee, both with 10 goals, while Sergio Aguero and Bobby Charlton sit on nine.

Haaland therefore needs only two goals to move into outright second place and three to match Rooney, making Sunday’s clash potentially historic for the City striker.

With United looking to repeat their derby success from last season under Michael Carrick and City beginning a new chapter under Enzo Maresca, Haaland has another opportunity to leave his mark on one of English football’s biggest fixtures.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
WATCH: Shock as Ashleigh Plumptre clashes fiercely with Super Falcons icon Asisat Oshoala
Football
13.09.2026
WATCH: Shock as Ashleigh Plumptre clashes fiercely with Super Falcons icon Asisat Oshoala
Former Super Eagles star reveals how his father saved him from bankruptcy at 27
Football
13.09.2026
Former Super Eagles star reveals how his father saved him from bankruptcy at 27
WATCH: Pure Sorcery - Ridiculous Chukwueze pass that HELPED rescue Ruben Amorim from disaster
Football
13.09.2026
WATCH: Pure Sorcery - Ridiculous Chukwueze pass that HELPED rescue Ruben Amorim from disaster
Amorim delighted with on-fire Super Eagles star Chukwueze
Football
13.09.2026
Amorim delighted with on-fire Super Eagles star Chukwueze
Arteta slams referee penalty call
Premier League
13.09.2026
‘This cannot happen’ - Arteta slams referee penalty call in Arsenal's away win over Sunderland
Maresca wary of Man United style of play
Premier League
13.09.2026
‘It’s quite clear’ - Maresca wary of Man United style of play, calls them long-ball merchants