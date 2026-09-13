'We knew from day one' - Hull City manager explains why he hunted Super Eagles-eligible star for two months

Hull City manager Sergej Jakirović has shed light on the club's persistent two-month effort to sign midfielder Tim Iroegbunam.

Iroegbunam, who is eligible to represent Nigeria, made his debut for the newly promoted Tigers in their recent 2-2 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

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The midfielder joined Hull from Everton just before the summer transfer window closed, having already featured for the Toffees against Bournemouth earlier in the season.

An injury sustained after his move to the MKM Stadium delayed his first appearance, but he finally took to the pitch as a 69th-minute substitute for Matt Crooks in the clash with Chelsea.

Jakirović hails Iroegbunam

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Following the match, Jakirović praised the former Aston Villa player's qualities and confirmed the lengthy recruitment process.

Sergej Jakirovic . (Photo Credit: /X)

“Tim is a very good player. We knew from day one. We chased him for two months,” Jakirović told Hull City's media team.

“He will help the team a lot. He has experience in this league, and for me, this is very important.”

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Iroegbunam first caught Hull City's eye following an impressive 2025/26 season at Everton, during which he had 31 league appearances and provided three assists.

After introducing him off the bench on Saturday, his manager pointed to the player's extensive Premier League experience as the driving force behind their extended pursuit.

Tim Iroegbunam for Hull City || imago