Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi earns praise after impressive display against Chelsea

Semi Ajayi helped Hull City secure a valuable 2-2 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi has earned widespread praise after producing another commanding defensive performance in Hull City's 2-2 Premier League draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

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The experienced centre-back played a crucial role as the newly promoted Tigers secured a valuable away point, continuing their impressive start to the season and leaving them third in the early Premier League standings.

Although Hull conceded their first league goals of the season, Ajayi's defensive awareness and leadership were among the standout moments of the contest.

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Hull battle back at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea made the perfect start when Morgan Rogers opened the scoring in the seventh minute, giving the hosts an early advantage.

Hull, however, responded brilliantly. Mohamed Belloumi struck twice before half-time to turn the game around and send the visitors into the break with a 2-1 lead, silencing the Stamford Bridge crowd.

Chelsea eventually found an equaliser in the 66th minute through Joao Pedro, but Hull's defence held firm under intense late pressure to secure an important point.

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Ajayi produces crucial defensive moment

As Chelsea searched for a winning goal in the closing stages, Ajayi delivered one of the game's defining defensive actions.

The Nigerian international tracked back brilliantly to deny Malo Gusto, using his positioning and physical presence to prevent the Chelsea defender from creating a dangerous opportunity.

The intervention proved vital as Hull resisted the hosts' late attacks.

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Joel Ward applauds Ajayi's awareness

Former Crystal Palace defender Joel Ward, who was commentating for BBC Radio 5 Live, singled out Ajayi's intelligence and defensive reading of the game.

He praised the centre-back's ability to recover despite Chelsea creating space in Hull's defensive line.