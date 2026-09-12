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Forest coach explains why he used Ola Aina at centre-back

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:55 - 12 September 2026
Super Eagles full-back Ola Aina started at full-back in Nottingham Forest's triumph over Aston Villa after a conversation with Oliver Glasner.
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Nottingham Forest manager Oliver Glasner has revealed the late tactical discussion he held with Ola Aina before deploying the Nigerian full-back as a right centre-back during the 2-1 Premier League victory over Aston Villa.

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The Austrian manager addressed the positional change following the fixture on, detailing how a late injury crisis forced him to restructure his defensive line.

Glasner details injury crisis 

Forest travelled to Villa Park without established centre-backs Jair Cunha and Nikola Milenković.

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Glasner confirmed both defenders were ruled out on the eve of the match after medical staff received scan results on Friday evening.

“The circumstances we have yesterday, it was in the evening that I got the result of the scans and all of a sudden both centre backs couldn’t play,” Glasner told Forest TV.

The absences forced Glasner to reorganise his setup, prompting late-night discussions with Aina and recent arrival Ousmane Diomande at the team hotel.

Oliver Glasner (Photo Credit: Imago)
Oliver Glasner (Photo Credit: Imago)

“I knocked on Ola and Ousmane door and told them that they would start tomorrow in a back three," Glasner added.

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Aina adapts to centre-back 

Aina had started Nottingham Forest's previous 2026/27 fixtures in his natural wing-back position.

Glasner specifically questioned whether the 29-year-old Nigeria international felt comfortable operating on the right side of a defensive trio alongside Diomande and Murillo.

“Especially with Ola, I had to ask him if he can imagine that this could work and he said I can and I knew he can," Glasner explained. "There are many challenges we have to overcome today, that’s why I am really proud of the performance and the win."

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Aina subsequently delivered a strong defensive performance to help Forest secure all three points during a fixture which saw Liam Delap and Igor Jesus score to overcome a 74th-minute strike from Aston Villa forward Alysson.

The successful repurposing at centre-back provides Aina with a clear pathway to maintain his starting status under Glasner.

His traditional fullback role is under threat following the club's acquisition of Colombia international Daniel Muñoz, who worked perfectly in Glasner’s system at Crystal Palace, during the summer transfer window.

Operating in the back three allowed Glasner to accommodate both players against Aston Villa, with Muñoz assuming the right wing-back responsibilities outside Aina.

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