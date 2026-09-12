Sunderland vs Arsenal: Gunners show champions mentality to maintain perfect start at the Stadium of Light

Arsenal fought hard to secure a victory over Sunderland, continuing their impressive start to the new Premier League season.

The Gunners, brimming with confidence, head into the game on a three-game winning streak in the Premier League.

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Mikel Arteta’s men last weekend handed their London rivals, Chelsea, a 2-1 defeat to extend their impressive start to the season.

With Arsenal boasting a four-game winning streak across all competitions, the Gunners secured a narrow 2-0 victory over Sunderland

As it happened

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Sunderland were unchanged from the starting XI that played a 1-1 draw at Brentford last weekend.

Mikel Arteta made four changes to the Arsenal side that started the 1-0 win at Napoli in the Champions League midweek.

Bruno Guimarães gives Arsenal the lead || Imago

Arsenal controlled the game in the first half and had to cope with the physicality of the Sunderland side.

They had a big chance to go in front early on, but Bukayo Saka failed to convert from close range, with both teams going into the break goalless.

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In the second half, the hosts got forward, pushing the Gunners, and also got a penalty for their effort after a foul by Ezri Konsa, but David Raya stood strong to save the spot-kick.

Shortly after losing the penalty, Arsenal pushed forward, and one brilliant strike from Bruno Guimarães gave Arteta’s side the lead.

Saka scores from the penalty spot to make it 2-0 for the Gunners || Imago

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In injury time, Arsenal got a penalty after Guimarães put Bukayo Saka through in goal, and he was brought down by Reinildo Mandava.