Mikel Arteta addresses Ian Wright's accusation

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta addressed the circumstances surrounding the exits of Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has expressed surprise regarding comments from Gabriel Jesus and Ian Wright concerning the club's treatment of departing players during the summer transfer window.

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The 44-year-old addressed the media on Friday, responding directly to claims of poor communication surrounding the exits of Brazil internationals Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli.

Arteta surprised by Jesus claims

Jesus recently completed a £12.5 million transfer to Barcelona. The forward publicly voiced frustration regarding the move, claiming he was instructed to train away from the Arsenal senior squad without explanation.

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"Very surprised, to be fair, especially because with Gabriel, I had an individual talk in the dressing room," Arteta stated.

"Sometimes I understand that when you have to deliver bad news, or news that people don't expect, those things are reactive. Somebody has to be the bad cop. If I have to be, I have to be, and I understand."

Wright criticises Martinelli handling

The controversy follows similar criticism from former Arsenal striker Ian Wright regarding Martinelli's £60 million transfer to Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal on September 3.

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Wright described the club's handling of the winger as "uncomfortable," alleging Martinelli was frozen out of early-season matchday selections without direct communication.

Martinelli subsequently omitted Arteta from his public farewell statement after ending his seven-year tenure in North London, which began in 2019.

Arsenal star Martinelli || Imago

Arteta expects future cordiality

"What is important is normally what happens three months later, six months later," Arteta explained. "When Trossard comes in, he's in the dressing room with all of us, the atmosphere and the relationship you have."

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He added: "And thank God so far, with all the players that left at some point, the relationship has been really good. I hope that's the same case."