Advertisement

Mikel Arteta addresses Ian Wright's accusation

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 17:06 - 11 September 2026
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta addressed the circumstances surrounding the exits of Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus.
Advertisement

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has expressed surprise regarding comments from Gabriel Jesus and Ian Wright concerning the club's treatment of departing players during the summer transfer window.

Advertisement

The 44-year-old addressed the media on Friday, responding directly to claims of poor communication surrounding the exits of Brazil internationals Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli.

Arteta surprised by Jesus claims

Jesus recently completed a £12.5 million transfer to Barcelona. The forward publicly voiced frustration regarding the move, claiming he was instructed to train away from the Arsenal senior squad without explanation.

Advertisement

"Very surprised, to be fair, especially because with Gabriel, I had an individual talk in the dressing room," Arteta stated.

"Sometimes I understand that when you have to deliver bad news, or news that people don't expect, those things are reactive. Somebody has to be the bad cop. If I have to be, I have to be, and I understand."

Wright criticises Martinelli handling

The controversy follows similar criticism from former Arsenal striker Ian Wright regarding Martinelli's £60 million transfer to Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal on September 3. 

Advertisement

Wright described the club's handling of the winger as "uncomfortable," alleging Martinelli was frozen out of early-season matchday selections without direct communication.

Martinelli subsequently omitted Arteta from his public farewell statement after ending his seven-year tenure in North London, which began in 2019.

Arsenal star Martinelli || Imago
Arsenal star Martinelli || Imago

Arteta expects future cordiality

"What is important is normally what happens three months later, six months later," Arteta explained. "When Trossard comes in, he's in the dressing room with all of us, the atmosphere and the relationship you have."

Advertisement

He added: "And thank God so far, with all the players that left at some point, the relationship has been really good. I hope that's the same case."

The Premier League champions travel to face Sunderland on Saturday, looking to maintain their perfect domestic start following their 1-0 UEFA Champions League away victory over Napoli on September 9.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Mikel Arteta addresses Ian Wright's accusation
Football
11.09.2026
Mikel Arteta addresses Ian Wright's accusation
I'm not Lookman — England star rejects comparision with Super Eagles ace
Football
11.09.2026
I'm not Lookman — England star rejects comparision with Super Eagles ace
Why Barcelona refused to sign Lionel Messi's rash teammate
Football
11.09.2026
Why Barcelona refused to sign Lionel Messi's rash teammate
Serie A giants register interest in Calvin Bassey
Football
11.09.2026
Serie A giants register interest in Calvin Bassey
LALIGA: Why wounded Valencia are a make-or-break litmus test for this one-goal Super Eagles winger
Football
11.09.2026
LALIGA: Why wounded Valencia are a make-or-break litmus test for this one-goal Super Eagles winger
Chelsea hand Man City target new contract
Football
11.09.2026
Chelsea hand Man City target new contract