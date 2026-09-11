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I'm not Lookman — England star rejects comparision with Super Eagles ace

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 16:29 - 11 September 2026
La Dea's new winger addressed the comparisons to Nigeria international forward Ademola Lookman.
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England youth international Jonathan Rowe has dismissed comparisons to Ademola Lookman after replacing the departed forward at Atalanta.

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The 23-year-old winger addressed the media following his transfer from Bologna, acknowledging Lookman's influence on his decision while distancing himself from comparisons to his predecessor.

Rowe addresses Lookman comparisons

Analysts view Rowe as the permanent replacement for Lookman, who departed the Serie A club for Atlético Madrid earlier in the year.

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Rowe confirmed he spoke with the Nigeria international before completing his move to Bergamo.

“In regards to Lookman, I think he’s a great player and I saw him on holiday this summer and we had a little talk," Rowe stated.

"He said nothing but good things about the club, which gave me even more motivation before deals started to happen. I was really confident from before."

The England Under-21 international rejected suggestions he would replicate Lookman's profile under manager Maurizio Sarri.

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“In terms of on the pitch, he has his own qualities, I have my own qualities, we’re different players, we’re different people, so I look forward to bringing my own qualities and contributions to the team to help us achieve our goals this season," Rowe added.

Lookman brace gives Atletico Madrid pre-season boost
Ademola Lookman in action for Atletico Madrid.

Rowe completes €40 million transfer

Rowe inherits the number 11 shirt previously worn by Lookman after completing a club-record transfer from Bologna.

Atalanta secured the forward on an initial €5 million paid loan agreement. The deal includes a €30 million obligation to buy plus €5 million in performance-related add-ons, taking the total package to €40 million, according to reports. 

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The winger previously helped England secure the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship title before completing his single-season spell at Bologna.

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