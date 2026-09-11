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LALIGA: Why wounded Valencia are a make-or-break litmus test for this one-goal Super Eagles winger

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 15:46 - 11 September 2026
Sevilla FC are set to host Valencia CF at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium tonight to kick-start LaLiga Matchday 5 in a key, must-win encounter for both historic clubs. The spotlight falls heavily on Nigerian international winger Chidera Ejuke, who is desperately hunting for an impactful performance to capture the attention of national team crew.
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  • The Brutal Drought: Sevilla enter the Friday night blockbuster having failed to celebrate a single domestic victory against Valencia since April 2023.

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  • The Wounded Visitors: Valencia travel to Andalusia in absolute crisis, desperate to snap a miserable three-game losing streak in the Spanish top flight.

  • The Super Eagles Stakes: With exactly one goal in four appearances this season, Chidera Ejuke needs a masterclass tonight to send a clear selection message to Eric Chelle ahead of the AFCON 2027 qualifiers.

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Sevilla FC will tonight, Friday, September 11, 2026, lock horns with Valencia CF to kick-start Matchday 5 of the Spanish LaLiga campaign in what has been widely billed as a must-win fixture for both clubs. 

The key clash features two of the most traditional and decorated heavyweights in Spanish football history, both of whom have endured highly frustrating openings to the domestic season. 

For the Andalusian hosts, tonight's encounter represents an immediate opportunity to arrest a disappointing slide, having dropped five crucial points across their last two league outings. 

Chidera Ejuke with his fellow scorers.
Chidera Ejuke with his fellow scorers.

However, the weight of the match will fall squarely on the shoulders of Super Eagles winger Chidera Ejuke, who is searching for a defining performance under the stadium lights.

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The historical hoodoo

Sevilla enter the home fixture fighting a deeply stubborn historical hoodoo, having failed to record a single competitive victory over Los Che since April 2023. 

Breaking that jinx will require capitalising on the vulnerable physical and psychological state of the visitors, who travel to Seville operating under intense pressure. 

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Valencia have completely dissolved over the past month, slumping to a miserable three-game losing streak as part of a wider sequence that has seen them pick up just one solitary point from their last four league matches. 

With both managers desperate for a tactical turning point to steady their respective ships, the encounter promises to be a highly intense and combative tactical affair from the very first whistle.

Read Also: The Total Meltdown! Why Furious Galatasaray Fans Are Demanding Okan Buruk Resign Immediately After Champions League Humiliation! 

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The crucial AFCON audition

For Ejuke, the individual stakes surrounding tonight's match could not possibly be any higher as the international window rapidly approaches. 

The explosive 28-year-old winger has logged a modest return of one goal in his opening four LaLiga appearances this season, a statistic he is eager to expand tonight against Valencia's leaking defensive line. 

Chidera Ejuke in training for Nigeria | Soccernet

With Nigeria national team head coach Eric Chelle actively finalising his tactical squad list for the high-pressure 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying double-header against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau later this month, Ejuke knows he has zero room for error. 

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A match-winning display tonight would serve as a deafening message to the Super Eagles technical crew that he is entirely ready to fill the offensive void left by the country's current European injury crisis.

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