‘Now go’ – Galatasaray fans ask coach to resign after painful defeat without Victor Osimhen

Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk is facing an absolute civil war at the club following a disappointing 3-1 UEFA Champions League opening defeat against Portuguese side Sporting CP in Lisbon. Playing without their injured Nigerian international striker Victor Osimhen, the Turkish giants suffered a complete structural collapse that left fans aggressively calling for the head coach and board to resign.

The Lisbon Nightmare: Galatasaray squandered an early lead at the Estadio Jose Alvalade, collapsing to a bitter 3-1 defeat courtesy of strikes from Geny Catamo, Luis Suarez, and Rodrigo Zalazar.

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The Osimhen Crisis: Furious supporters heavily lambasted the management for failing to secure a quality backup striker, pointing out that Buruk's entire tactical system collapses when individual stars like Osimhen or Mauro Icardi are missing.

The Injury Timeline: Official MRI scans have confirmed that Victor Osimhen will remain in the treatment room for at least three weeks with a right adductor strain, forcing him to miss key Süper Lig matches and Nigeria's upcoming AFCON 2027 qualifiers.

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Absolute pandemonium, toxic outrage, and civil war have completely engulfed Turkish football giants Galatasaray after a catastrophic defensive collapse saw them thoroughly humiliated in Europe.

The Istanbul heavyweights suffered a devastating 3-1 comeback defeat against Portuguese side Sporting CP on Wednesday night, September 9, 2026, at the Estádio José Alvalade.

Despite being gifted an early lead via a 6th-minute Goncalo Inacio own goal, Galatasaray suffered a total tactical breakdown, conceding goals to Geny Catamo, Luis Suarez, and Rodrigo Zalazar to throw away all three points.

However, the real horror show is happening off the pitch. With reigning African Footballer of the Year Victor Osimhen completely missing from the squad due to a severe groin injury, furious Turkish fans have completely turned on manager Okan Buruk and the club's management, demanding immediate resignations.

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'Osimhen saved your career!' – Angry fans launch vicious attack on 'incompetent' Buruk

Furious supporters took to social media immediately after the final whistle, screaming that the manager has been completely exposed as a tactical fraud who relies entirely on individual brilliant stars to save his job.

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"Okan, as a technical director, maximum this much! A bit of Icardi, a bit of Osimhen saved the Galatasaray coaching career. Now go! A team is left this helpless from the sidelines," one fan angrily tweeted.

Another supporter completely lost control, launching into a prolonged rant about the coach's lack of emotional maturity during decisive games: "Instead of staying calm and racking his brain over how to reduce our ball loss rate, Coach Okan panics, swears at the referee, and loses control. He has lost his marbles, he can't build a squad, all he does is pass the ball around aimlessly. Resign! Out, out, out!"

Other fans took aim at club president Dursun Özbek for failing to sign a competent backup striker, lamenting that a global giant like Galatasaray is now completely helpless without their Nigerian savior.

"You don't even have a backup striker! You've brought it to the point where it depends on the foot of a single player. Osimhen has carried us, and there can't be such a disgraceful team," a fan lamented.

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Injury Nightmare: Super Eagles sweat as Osimhen set to miss crucial AFCON qualifiers

While the fans demand the coach's head on a spike, a dark cloud has settled over the Nigerian national team camp ahead of the critical Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2027 qualifiers.

Official medical reports from Acıbadem Hospital have confirmed a devastating injury update for the Super Eagles star forward.

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Osimhen, Galatasaray star || Imago

Osimhen sustained the injury during a domestic league game against Istanbul Basaksehir, where he scored an electric opener before pulling up in agony in the 33rd minute.

Advanced MRI scans later exposed a moderate-to-severe right adductor (groin) muscle strain, complete with localized internal bleeding and severe tendon irritation.

Medical staff have officially ruled him out for a minimum of three weeks, explicitly rejecting pain-masking injections to prevent long-term damage.

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Consequent to this injury diagnosis, Osimhen is expected to miss upcoming Turkish domestic clashes against Kocaelispor and Trabzonspor.

More devastating for Nigerian football fans, the superstar is guaranteed to miss Nigeria's crucial double-header AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau on September 23 and 27.