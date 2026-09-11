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'Slowly finding my rhythm' - Musiala reacts to getting on the scoresheet after health scare

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:19 - 11 September 2026
Musiala reacts to getting on the scoresheet
Jamal Musiala has spoken of his relief after scoring on his return to the Bayern Munich starting lineup in a commanding 5-0 Champions League victory over Bodø/Glimt.
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The German international was recently sidelined after revealing a neurological condition that caused absence seizures during the pre-season.

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Musiala delivered a standout performance in his first start of the season, scoring a crucial goal that helped Bayern extend their remarkable winning streak in European openers to 23 matches. 

The 23-year-old's return follows a challenging period where he was diagnosed with a neurological issue after collapsing during pre-season games, requiring recovery and medication adjustments.

Musiala happy to score

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Reflecting on his comeback, a visibly pleased Musiala discussed his recovery and the joy of being back on the pitch. 

"I am very happy that I scored and was back in the starting XI in the Champions League," he told DAZN after the match. 

Jamal Musiala || Imago
Jamal Musiala || Imago

"I am slowly finding my rhythm again. The team really supported me. The coach and my teammates were a huge help."

Musiala's health concerns came to light after he collapsed during pre-season friendlies against RB Leipzig and Heidenheim. 

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Despite the unsettling diagnosis, the club and manager Vincent Kompany have provided unwavering support.

Kompany praised the midfielder's strength, telling DAZN: "Everyone was happy for him—75,000 people in the stadium and the people in front of their TVs. We knew his moment would come. He scored a really important goal."

"It's great for Jamal," Kompany added. "Hopefully, the focus now will only be on his performances. He knows how to deal with the other topic and will continue to get all support from us."

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