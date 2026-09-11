'Slowly finding my rhythm' - Musiala reacts to getting on the scoresheet after health scare

Jamal Musiala has spoken of his relief after scoring on his return to the Bayern Munich starting lineup in a commanding 5-0 Champions League victory over Bodø/Glimt.

The German international was recently sidelined after revealing a neurological condition that caused absence seizures during the pre-season.

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Musiala delivered a standout performance in his first start of the season, scoring a crucial goal that helped Bayern extend their remarkable winning streak in European openers to 23 matches.

The 23-year-old's return follows a challenging period where he was diagnosed with a neurological issue after collapsing during pre-season games, requiring recovery and medication adjustments.

Musiala happy to score

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Reflecting on his comeback, a visibly pleased Musiala discussed his recovery and the joy of being back on the pitch.

"I am very happy that I scored and was back in the starting XI in the Champions League," he told DAZN after the match.

Jamal Musiala || Imago

"I am slowly finding my rhythm again. The team really supported me. The coach and my teammates were a huge help."

Musiala's health concerns came to light after he collapsed during pre-season friendlies against RB Leipzig and Heidenheim.

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Despite the unsettling diagnosis, the club and manager Vincent Kompany have provided unwavering support.

Kompany praised the midfielder's strength, telling DAZN: "Everyone was happy for him—75,000 people in the stadium and the people in front of their TVs. We knew his moment would come. He scored a really important goal."