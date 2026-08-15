Get well soon: Bayern Munich star Musiala collapses, saved by teammates during a friendly game

Jamal Musiala collapsed on the pitch due to extreme heat during Bayern Munich's pre-season friendly against RB Leipzig, with teammate Ismael Saibari rushing to his aid to prevent a heavy fall.

Just two minutes earlier, Saibari had provided the assist for Musiala to score Bayern's third goal in a 3-1 victory.

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Luis Diaz had given Bayern an early lead before Brighton loanee Brajan Gruda equalised for Leipzig in the 53rd minute.

However, goals from Nathaniel Brown and Musiala secured the Telekom Cup, a pre-season trophy for the Munich club.

Musiala collapses

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Musiala’s incident occurred in the 83rd minute of the match while playing in sweltering 33°C conditions.

Footage from the game showed the German international looking disoriented and unsteady as he waited for play to restart.

Jamal Musiala || Imago

He then began to fall, but Saibari and Joshua Kimmich quickly intervened, helping to ease him to the ground.

Medical staff immediately ran onto the field at the Allianz Arena as concerned fans looked on.

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After receiving treatment while surrounded by his teammates, Musiala was eventually helped off the pitch to the sound of supporters chanting his name. Medics gave a reassuring thumbs-up to the crowd as he departed.

The scare will be a major concern for Bayern fans, who are hoping for a fully fit Musiala this season.

Jamal Musiala substituted after collapsing || Imago

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