Victor Boniface proves ready for new Bundesliga season

Super Eagles ace Victor Boniface scored a stunner to help Bayer Leverkusen beat Newcastle.

Nigerian striker Victor Boniface demonstrated his readiness for the upcoming 2026/27 Bundesliga season by scoring a stunning late winner to secure Bayer Leverkusen a 2-1 pre-season victory over Newcastle United on Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The match, played at St. James' Park as part of the VisitMalta Weekender, saw Boniface steal the headlines with an 82nd-minute strike that effectively ended Newcastle's resistance.

A Thrilling Encounter at St. James' Park

The exhibition fixture began at a frantic pace. Bayer Leverkusen's Ibrahim Maza shocked the home crowd by opening the scoring inside the very first minute with a sensational 25-yard strike.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Newcastle United fought back and eventually found an equaliser just before halftime when Malick Thiaw converted in the 44th minute.

The match remained tightly contested until the closing stages, when Boniface, determined to make a statement ahead of the new campaign, unleashed an incredible goal in the 82nd minute to seal the 2-1 win for the German side.

What a goal by Boniface 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hTy58vjleq — Sxnti (@PeakSxnti) August 15, 2026

Overcoming a Difficult 2025/26 Campaign

For Boniface, the spectacular winner represents a massive boost in confidence following a frustrating year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After initially making a name for himself by helping Bayer Leverkusen secure the 2023/24 Bundesliga title and DFB-Pokal, his 2024/25 and 2025/26 campaigns were severely derailed.

Sent on loan to Werder Bremen last term, his time away from Leverkusen was marred by persistent injury issues, including a severe knee injury that required surgery in January, limiting him to disjointed appearances and disrupting his rhythm.

Now back at his parent club, the 25-year-old forward is hoping to anchor Leverkusen's attack and orchestrate a resurgent personal campaign.